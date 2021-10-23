KAMPALA– As you plan to explore beautiful Uganda, let your eyes not skip Let’s Go Gorilla Uganda (Pearl of Africa), a tour and travel company that provides the best-experienced tour guides and tour drivers with the best knowledge in tourism fields.

Let’s Go Gorilla Uganda is a fully registered tour/travel company in Uganda, which operates and coordinates with entire African countries like Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar.

The company Director Mr. Kevin Byarugaba, said that a company together with Uganda Wildlife Authority – UWA, they are working hard to promote the country and promised to bring in more tourists in the near future.

“We have managed to spread the word of promoting the Pearl of Africa, Uganda even on the international market. So far, we are happy we had a 14-day tour safari with one of the partners from the USA called Wildlife Divas Adventure Team that is writing a book about saving the endangered species mostly gorillas in Bwindi which will promote Uganda wildlife and bring investment opportunities too in the country,” Mr. Byarugaba told PML Daily in an exclusive.

“We even met UWA Director Mr. Stephen Masaba and we shared the drive of this project so we hope to have a bigger group of African Americans next year come to visit and invest in Uganda under Let’s Go Gorilla Uganda Tours & Travel,” he added.

The master of tourism revealed that regardless of Covid-19 challenges, which saw many related companies shut down, they never closed shop but rather came up with new ideas to keep tourists especially Ugandans on track.

“At Let’s Go Gorilla Uganda Tours & Travel, we never gave up but we had to use other tactics to keep stumbling forward. We have managed to provide affordable domestic tour packages.”

Byarugaba lauded the government through the ministry of health for the measures employed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, “but we beg to revise some restrictions too so that we can have business come back.”

He urged all Ugandans to love and promote their country in and outside.

“We are the Pearl of Africa with a beautiful country. Let’s not destroy it ourselves,” he said.

You can contact them on your Christmas travels and tour at the most affordable packages.

