Do you know that globally almost 500 million women lack an approach to appropriate facilities and menstrual products? Inappropriate menstrual hygiene can lead to urinary tract and reproductive infections, general discomfort, birth complications, and infertility. For instance, almost 70% of the reproductive diseases in India are associated with inappropriate hygienic practices. Governments worldwide are addressing this issue and spreading awareness amongst the population. For instance, the world commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day every year on 28″ May. The theme for the year 2024 was “Together for a #Period FrendlyWorld”.

Considering this, numerous companies are investing in the industry and delivering impeccable customer experiences. In this blog, we will explore various aspects related to the menstrual hygiene management market and examine the industry’s product pipeline.

Popular products amongst the population in menstrual hygiene management:

1- Menstrual cups

The menstrual cup market is projected to gamer USD 1654 million during 2023. Numerous market players in the industry are entering the menstrual cups business to meet the rising demand from the end users. The growth of the market is propelled by various government initiatives taken to spread awareness regarding menstrual cups.

Some of the examples of government initiatives are written as below:

In Spain, Pharmacies are distributing 1 menstrual cup, 1 pair of underwear, and 2 packages of cloth pads for free

Almost, 15,000 menstrual cups were dispensed under Shuchi Nanna Maithri in 2023

Under the Kerala government scheme, Hindustan Lifecare Limited, distributed almost 5,000 menstrual cups

Other than this, in a report published by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, more than 1 in 5 people above 20 age reported using a menstrual cup.

2- Sanitary pad

The global sanitary napkin market garnered USD 24 billion in the year 2021. The rise in e-commerce and surge in awareness for menstrual hygiene are expected to propel the growth of the market. Some of the statistics illustrate the popularity of sanitary pads:

Almost 57 million women in the United States use sanitary napkins and pads in 2020.

In India, almost 43.5% of girls use sanitary pads.

In 2022, almost 75% of girls between the ages of 12 to 25 years use sanitary pads.

3- Tampons

The global tampon market size is projected to reach USD 5,895 million by the end of year 2024. Various tampon manufacturers are utilizing digital platforms and various e- commerce channels to boost the accessibility of consumers. Some of the trends influencing the market are:

Inclusive product development

Menstrual health education programs

Product preference based on cultural influences

Wellness trends in the tampon industry

It has been estimated that 34 million women use tampons in the United States in the year 2020.

4- Period Underwear

The period underwear market is projected to reach USD 169 million by the end of year 2024. The period panties are filling their niche impeccably by offering discreet and comfortable solutions for managing menstrual hygiene.

5- Pantyliners

The panty liner market size garnered USD 632 million by the end of year 2022. The

growth of the market can be attributed to the following factors such as;

Rapid urbanization

Surge in literacy rate among the women.

Rising government initiatives

Latest product launches associated with the panty liners

Increasing awareness for organic panty liners

The global menstrual hygiene management market is an umbrella term for the above- mentioned products. However, as a complete industrial domain menstrual hygiene management market holds a significant market share.

Menstrual Hygiene Management Market Analysis:

The menstrual hygiene management market size was over USD 22 billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to exceed USD 33 billion by the end of 2036. Some of the growth-propelling factors are as follows:

Increasing urbanization and surge in awareness of menstrual health

Rising inclination towards the adoption of eco-friendly products

Government programs and initiates

However, factors such as social taboos, economic barriers, and stigma are growth- restraining factors. Also, a lack of awareness about menstrual health and education in remote areas is hindering market growth.

Also, the North American market is poised to dominate over 48% revenue share by the year 2036. The region has the presence of remarkable healthcare system and the availability of a wide variety of menstrual hygiene.

Wrapping up,

The above information shows that the market is projected to garner a significant share and offer numerous lucrative opportunities by the end of the forecasted period. The market players are required to understand the intricacies of the market to make sound business decisions.

