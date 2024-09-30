KAMPALA – Ahead of International Safe Abortion Day, Family Medical Point (FMP), a leading not-for-profit organization providing comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, hosted a pivotal Media Café at Arirang Hotel on September 25, 2024. The event brought together journalists, editors, reproductive health advocates, and stakeholders to tackle the pressing issue of abortion stigma in Uganda.

Cedikol Enock, representative of FMP, firmly believes that Uganda’s abortion law requires refinement. While restrictions are necessary, he notes that the prevailing misinformation and stigma surrounding abortion can lead to harmful decisions.

“Currently, many individuals misunderstand the law, assuming abortion is entirely prohibited. This misconception fuels stigma, driving individuals to seek unsafe and illegal solutions. The consequences are devastating, resulting in health complications, trauma, and even loss of life.”

At Family Medical Point, he says they recognize the importance of empowering individuals with accurate information and support.

“Our approach prioritizes education, counseling, and compassion. We provide personalized guidance, exploring alternatives and addressing concerns, as well as education on abortion’s potential side effects to ensure individuals understand the risks and benefits.”

“By empowering individuals to make informed decisions aligned with their values and circumstances, we aim to reduce stigma and misinformation, increase access to safe and legal reproductive health services, improve health outcomes, and reduce complications. Ultimately, we strive to foster a culture of compassion and understanding,” he added.

Enock highlighted that refining Uganda’s abortion law and promoting education will have a profound impact on reproductive health in the country. “It’s time to address the harmful consequences of misinformation and stigma, and work towards creating a more informed and supportive environment for all individuals.”

Uganda’s abortion law allows for the procedure only when the woman’s life is at risk, but even this exception is often unclear and inconsistently applied. The country’s maternal mortality ratio remains high, with estimates suggesting 310-438 deaths per 100,000 live births. Unsafe abortions contribute significantly to this problem, accounting for around 8% of maternal deaths. In 2017-2018, the Ugandan Ministry of Health reported that 5.3% of all maternal deaths resulted from abortion complications.

Kavuma Ronald from Tusitukilamu Group in Bwaise echoed Enock’s sentiments, stressing the restrictive law’s devastating consequences.

“Uganda’s abortion law severely restricts healthcare providers from offering safe abortion care services, placing decision-making power in the hands of service providers rather than individuals seeking care. We urgently appeal for law reform to empower clients to make informed choices about their own bodies.”

He emphasized the importance of treating safe abortion as a healthcare issue, acknowledging that abortion can be both induced and spontaneous.

“Our collective efforts, alongside like-minded civil society organizations, aim to engage policymakers. However, Uganda’s dynamic political landscape poses significant challenges, requiring renewed advocacy efforts and hindering progress.”

The Media Café fostered a collaborative environment, encouraging participants to promote balanced reporting, challenge harmful narratives, amplify marginalized voices, and support law reform. FMP’s commitment to providing comprehensive reproductive health services, education, and advocacy was evident throughout the event.

Family Medical Point remains dedicated to refining Uganda’s abortion law, promoting education and awareness, empowering individuals with accurate information and support, reducing stigma and misinformation, and increasing access to safe and legal reproductive health services.

