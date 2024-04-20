KAMPALA – The Non-Resident Nepali Association in Uganda, has in conjunction with the Blood Bank of Uganda organised their annual blood donation drive to support efforts to have enough stocks of blood in Uganda’s health system.

The drive is due on Sunday, April 28th, 2024 at Kampala Parents School, (from 8 am to 6 pm).

Supported by the Honorary Consul of Nepal to Uganda, city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia the Nepali community hopes to support the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services efforts to collect 300,000 units of blood every year needed to save lives in this country.

The Nepali Non-Residents Association conducts this activity every year

