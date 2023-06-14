KAMPALA – Tuberculosis (TB), an infectious disease transmitted through the air from a person with it through coughing, laughing, singing, and talking remains a threat in Uganda, claiming at least 30 Ugandans, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, experts told the press about Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR TB), which is caused by TB bacteria that are resistant to at least isoniazid and rifampin, the two most potent TB drugs.

Dr. Akello Susan – MDR TB Specialist Physician at Mulago National Referral Hospital, however, warned that this TB can as well be caused by patients who take their medications irregularly, thereby making the bacteria resistant.

“If a person with TB doesn’t take drugs regularly or [if] the drugs are substandard; you can get resistant.”

She said that this kind of TB is treated for 9 to 12 months with at least 5 drug types.

However, she warned that these drugs have many side effects, like fast heartbeat which can lead to death when not noticed early. Other side effects include; mental problems, depression, skin rashes among others.

Dr. Akello revealed that in Uganda, about 700 patients are diagnosed with MDR TB every year, which is not only dangerous to health but also constrains the economy.

“It costs the government about sh13m to treat one MDR TB patient, 7 times for normal TB,” she noted.

She also revealed that every month, 60 patients get infected with MDR TB in Uganda and for every 4 patients who get MDR TB, 3 are men which is attributed to social behavioral problems.

Among patients with MDR TB, Dr. Akello noted that 70% are HIV positive which affects the outcome because they have more drugs to take.

Dr. Mary Nabukenya – Project Director – USAID TB Flagship project to Ministry of Health warned that although 1500 patients with MDR TB are expected to be traced every year, only 760 patients are found which poses a great danger to the lives of people.

“Research has shown that every year, one missed patient infects 15 people.”

She urged anyone with a cough for two weeks, sweating at night, evening fevers, losing weight unintentionally, among other to visit the health centers for tests.

Dr. Nabukenya also warned of silent symptoms, revealing that all patients might not necessarily cough.

“Others present differently and those with low immunity might get fevers in the evening and difficulty in breathing. Please come to the health centers. The health workers are there to receive you,” she urged.

She also asked health workers who receive people with suspicious symptoms not to just give them antibiotics but rather test them.

Mr. Kenneth Mwehoge – HEPS-Uganda Executive Director blamed the challenge of substandard drugs on the private sector – taking advantage of porous borders and importing poor-quality medicines to make profits at the expense of people’s lives.

He also thinks there is less testing capacity by the National Drug Authority due to underfinancing in terms of human resources to do market surveillance.

TB signs, prevention and treatment

TB, an infectious disease transmitted through the air from a person with it through coughing, laughing, singing, and talking claims at least 30 Ugandans according to the Ministry of Health.

The disease mostly affects the lungs but can also affect any part of the body and can affect people of all ages.

Signs and Symptoms of TB

Cough for two or more weeks or on and off cough

Prolonged fevers for more than two weeks

Excessive (or Drenching) Night sweats

Coughing blood or blood-stained sputum

Unexplained weight loss

Poor weight gains among children

History of contact with a person who has TB

Chest pain

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck or armpits

Treatment for TB

Experts recommend to begin TB treatment as soon as possible following diagnosis.

“TB is curable, if detected early and you adhere to treatment as prescribed by your health worker.”

The duration of treatment for uncomplicated TB is 6 months with a daily dose

TB can fail to respond to the usual treatment if you don’t test early or if you do not take the medicines correctly as prescribed by the health worker or you get exposed to someone with resistant TB

Prevention and control of TB

Immunize your child at birth against TB

Go for testing and treatment as soon as you have the TB signs and symptoms

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a handkerchief, any other piece of cloth or an arm/elbow

Use the mask correctly and at all times when in public or enclosed space

Put enough windows on your house to allow proper ventilation

Open windows, doors including those of vehicles such as buses and taxis

Avoid overcrowded places

Stay outdoors for most of the day if you have TB

If you have been found with TB disease, the health worker will start you on TB treatment.

Persons with TB disease should make sure their loved ones, people they work, study, stay or frequently interact with are also assessed and checked for TB

Children below five years old living with someone with TB will be put on preventive medicine.

Children above five years old, adolescents and adults who test negative for TB, but are living with someone with TB, will also be put on preventive medicine.

