NAMAYINGO – More than 2000 people benefited from the free health camp organised by Micro Finance Support Centre (MSC) at the Annual General Meeting of Namayingo Buyinja SACCO (NABUSACCO) In Namayingo District on March 31.

The health camp had SACCO members screened for different diseases such as diabetes, High Blood Pressure, and dental issues since these are the major causes of untimely death according to experts.

Mr Julius Nsubuga, the Microfinance Support Centre Client Relationship Manager of Busoga Region said that the SACCOs executive called them to be part of their AGM and they did not want to come empty handed hence opting to bring health services close to the members.

“We came with a team of health officers to do the camp, check and offer treatment and advice. We wanted them to know their life status so they can work and develop better when healthy. We believe people need to know their health status because diseases such as diabetes, pressure and dental issues limit people’s development efforts of development,” he said.

Nsubuga said they opted for a health camp because they wanted a service that would cut across to benefit everyone at the AGM hence settling for something in the line of health.

He shared that MSC has been working closely with NABUSACCO for the last six years, advising them and offering them credit.

“They have benefited from loans for teachers and agriculture. They have so far got nine loans from us. This SACCO began as a small entity and it has grown with us over time. Aside from the camp, we have also told the people the importance and reason why they should open and be members of SACCOs.”

Dr Lazaro Mbolwa from Victory Medical Centre, Namayingo, who led the team of health workers for the camp said most of the people they screened have pressure and diabetes.

He shared that they encouraged them to seek more care from health centres and also tipped them on what to do to live a healthy life.

“These people’s ways of living have led to this. Most of them drink a lot of alcohol, we have advised them on how to change their lifestyles. MSC approached us and funded this campaign, we are glad to have handled most of the members in the SACCO.”

Mr Ahmed Nsubuga, a resident of Nambugu Ward Namayingo Town Council who was one of the beneficiaries thanked MSC for bringing free services nearer to their community.

“The services have been timely and now I know my stand health wise. I thank MSC for this camp, the doctors have asked me to keep a healthy life. They have screened me for diabetes, pressure and advised me on my dental. I request NABUSACCO to give us more money to invest in our businesses.”

Andrew Mugumya, the Uganda Cooperative Savings and Credit Union LTD manager of Eastern Region commented on the government’s plans to reinstate tax on SACCOs across the country.

He explained that most SACCOs have reduced their interest rates and others have used this waiver to construct permanent homes like NABUSACCO.

“As the union, we feel there has been a tremendous change achieved by SACCOs ever since the waiver was put in place. Money that would go to taxes has been put to good use. The position of the union is that SACCOs should not pay tax. The 10 year waiver is doing well and in 2027, we are going to challenge its extension, we want it scrapped,” he said.

According to Benard Mande, the treasurer of NABUSACCO, their SACCO began in 2007 as a result of the government rolling out SACCOs to be operational across the country.

He shared that they started with 267 members and now have over 4000 with two branches, one in Namayingo and the other in Busia. They hope to expand to more districts in the Busoga region.

