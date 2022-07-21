KAMPALA — Airtel Uganda has handed over a fully refurbished Kisaasi Church of Uganda (CoU) Health Centre in a project worth UGX 50 million aimed at boosting services delivery in the community.

Rajesh Agrawal the Networks Director at Airtel Uganda, who led the Airtel team, said, “Through our strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, we realigned our investments in sustainable transformative partnerships in Agriculture, Digital Education, Financial Inclusion and Health under our Airtel Cares Program.

It is from this program that we were able to extend support to the health center that includes

A 10,000 liters water tank fully installed with gutters for water harvesting and a plinth constructed for it.

Internal and external wall and floor works for the administration block and maternal center

Painting of the administration and maternal center

Renovation and upgrade of the Health Center VIP

Donation of Mama Kits to 120 expectant mothers that will be used as they give life

He added, “An improved health care system and center shall attract more mothers, the youth, and other patients to make use of health services within walking distance and improve their health seeking behaviors.”

Airtel Uganda, also called upon the health facility to embrace telemedicine solutions that make use of the internet that allows medical practitioners to exchange ideas across the world.

While receiving the donation, Dr. Prosper Baryamujura the Head of Human Resources at Kisaasi CoU Health Centre noted, “We appreciate the support that Airtel Uganda has extended to us. We are confident that the support will go a long way in serving the community efficiently as the health center is a focal point that serves the communities of Kisaasi, Kanyanya, Kikaaya and Kulambiro.”

“We deeply understand that a healthy population is every country’s critical resource, and we remain committed to seeking partnerships that can help improve health services delivery and reduce the disease burden in the community” Rajesh concluded.

