KAMPALA – Tukule Foundation, a non-government organization, has launched a country-wide campaign to fight mental health among the youth.

This comes after a story running in one of the local newspapers saying 14 Million Ugandans are mentally sick. This came timely with Tukule’s agenda that launched the mental health campaign in the same regard.

Together with the partners Stanbic bank, Kampala Serena Hotel, Uganda Police and NXT media, the campaign was launched at Serena and it is already ongoing.

According to Mr Daniel Lwasa the founder of the project, the mental health campaign is already ongoing and the team together with partners is doing school outreaches and community dialogues

Lwasa shared that the project aims at empowering the youth but before all is done, the organization has to make sure at least the youths are mentally fit and it is the reason why before empowering them, the campaign has to take place.

Related