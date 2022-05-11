KAMPALA —Modern surgical health care for complicated conditions including, Anal Fistula, Vascular Surgery, Back and Spin conditions or Percutaneous Laser Disc Decompression is now being done in Uganda— with local surgeons able to carry out the same procedures offered at the same level as they are at the inbound medical tourism destinations including India, Germany and United States.

Dr. Michael Oling, a Ugandan healthcare practitioner, specialising as a surgeon said that laser treatment technology is being facilitated by Biolitec, a leading supplier of medical fiber Optics and Delivery Systems.

In Uganda, Dr. Oling who specializes in areas of Laparoscopy and Laser vein treatment said that medical laser treatment technology is already available at International Hospital Kampala, Mulago Hospital, Ruby Medical Center and Nakasero Hospital, Norvik in Kampala—adding that efforts in terms of equipping healthcare providers and engaging health authorities are being done to ensure that the same is rollouted to upcountry medical facilities.

“The application of these new technologies within our health system, patients will no longer have to fly out of Uganda in the search for these minimally invasive therapies,” Dr. Oling said noting that most Ugandans are just not aware that these kinds of technologies are available in the country and at a cheaper fee.

Laser technology is versatile and used in a plethora of medical and other areas, and since “it is highly effective, we are able to use it to deliver effective and long-term results for a variety of conditions”.

The first laser were brought into the country in 2016 where a team of Ugandan surgeons including Dr. Oling were taken to Dubai and Tunisia for training.

He said since then, several laser successful procedures have been carried out.

“I want to let Ugandans know that this advance and modern technology is in the country,” he said.

Lasers were first developed in 1960. Medical reports indicate that newer laser modifications continue to have a large impact on medical and surgical practices.

A large part of their impact has been seen in the treatment of various skin lesion and diseases including in removing tumors, preventing blood loss by sealing small blood vessels, sealing lymph vessels to decrease swelling and decrease the spread of tumor cells among other conditions.

“There are several different types of lasers, each with characteristics that perform specific functions during surgery. Laser light can be delivered either continuously or intermittently and can be used with fiber optics to treat areas of the body that are often difficult to access,” Dr. Oling, a surgeon specialist in Laparoscopy said.

“Lasers can accurately send hyper-focused energy in the form of light or radiofrequency to very small, specific locations. This means that your laser surgeon can target specific cells without damaging surrounding tissue,” Dr. Oling said.

He explained that most of the laser treatment procedures are day care procedure where patients don’t need to be admitted hence cost effective.

There other advantages, he said, laser treatment are virtually painless, no bleeding, no scars and they requires no general anesthesia.

Dr. Oling said laser treatment success rates goes up to 98% with very high patient satisfaction among other advantages.

