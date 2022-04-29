KAMPALA – As part of its 20-year celebrations, Med-Optics has refurbished and re-launched its eye shop at Mabirizi Complex in the City center. Med-Optics was established in 2002 to provide Optometry and Ophthalmic (eye care) services in Uganda.

During the past two years, Anguyo Dralega, the Med Optics Managing Director revealed that the Kampala Road branch previously located on Buganda Road has alone serviced over 70,000 patients since inception, noting that the shop remains the preferred optical center for many clients in the central business district and beyond.

“The renovated branch offers comfort and convenience with a newly fitted consulting room and an updated frames layout to make choosing easier. Professional eye examinations are performed by fully qualified optometrists who are registered with the Ministry of Health’s Allied Health Professionals Council, ensuring that patients receive the best in optical treatment,” said Dralega, a senior optometrist who practiced in the UK for several years before returning to Uganda in 2001.

He added: “We believe that our clients deserve the best optical care available, so we invest in optical instruments to provide accurate and reliable prescriptions. We invest in our people through ongoing professional development and training, and we carefully select high-quality lenses and frames to maximize the clients’ vision and comfort-it is important to us.”

Mr. Dralega told reporters that Uganda lacks enough eye specialists to address eye challenges, asking the government to invest in the sector.

“In a few years, we shall see a lot of cases of short-sightedness because the majority of the youths are using the gadgets like phones, computers Tablets. That is really the biggest challenge I foresee in the next few years coming and this needs to be addressed,” he added.

“We find out whether you need glasses, you have a disease or you don’t have a disease and at our optical unit, we will investigate, and then if we find the disease we will refer you to an ophthalmologist,” he said.

Eyeglasses, he said, come depending on the prescription, “if you have very high prescriptions, the charges will be more and vice vasa.”

On his part, Prof. Fabina Nabugoomu, Med Optics Board Chairperson said the Kampala Road eye shop is one of seven branches including some at Forest Mall and Vision Centre in Entebbe.

“We are able to provide a very high-level service of eye examination in terms of facilities for treating them. We run our own laboratories and provide lenses that are high quality. We are very proud today that as part of our 20 years celebrations, we launched this facility to be able to provide quality services to our people.”

Med-Optics is contracted to provide specialized optometry services at the Eye Department of Mengo Hospital, the most well-known institution for Ophthalmic and Optometric care in Uganda. The company offers similar arrangements with Case Hospital and Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital, Masaka and Arua Cities

