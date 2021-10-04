GE Healthcare and medical group AFRIPHARMA have jointly opened the Afri-Egypt Health Services Center, a first of its kind in Uganda with lifesaving equipment from GE Healthcare. The Center is located in Jinja and is expected to serve to over 60,000 people from the region, allowing for improved accessibility in the surrounding communities.

The facility is equipped with GE equipment including CT Scan Machine, Digital Mammography, X-ray, BMD, Ultrasound, and Life Care solutions. These technology is used in the diagnosis and treatment of various critical diseases, including in the areas of women’s heath, neonatal care, cardiology, internal medicine, HIV, infectious diseases, and COVID-19.

This is a regional project between GE Healthcare and AFRIPHARMA which brought global partners together to develop the strategy, design, and execution of the facility, including the operations and processes, with one goal in mind: better patient care in Uganda, East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Madiha Khattab, CEO AFRIPHARMA said “This state-of-the-art Health Facility was built to very high standards with the patients in mind despite the challenging environment of the COVID pandemic, with the partners determined to bring domestic treatment to Ugandans and help improve lives”.

Jennifer Kinyoe, General Manager, GE Healthcare East Africa said, “GE Healthcare has been a partner in the region for many decades, through both good and challenging times. This project is a great example of how global partners and institutions can support critical local needs in Uganda. Through this innovative facility, access across the entire country is improved, we support clinicians to have early diagnosis and lives will be saved. This supports our strategy in Africa to bring the best healthcare services right to the patients, helping doctors and practitioners to diagnose, treat, and save lives.”

