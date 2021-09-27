KAMPALA – An accelerated COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign has kicked off on Monday, September 27, 202, in Kampala Metropolitan Area with city dwellers urged to show up and get the COVID-19 jab.

The mass vaccination drive targeting high-risk groups including persons aged 50 years and above and people aged above 18 but with underlying medical problems like diabetes, hypertension, heart, kidney, and liver disease

Other groups Health workers, teaching and non-teaching staff, Security personnel, and students in post-secondary institutions aged 18 years and above at the earliest opportunity.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, says the weeklong accelerated vaccination campaign, being carried out by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Kampala City Authority, Wakiso, and Mukono districts 2,976,403 people by Friday, October 3, 2021, with the exercise expected to be rolled out across the country, targeting 4.8 million people by December.

Ainebyoona said the vaccination campaign in Kampala Metropolitan are carried out using AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines and later Sinovac.

“All persons starting the vaccination will receive Pfizer vaccine as their first dose and will after one month (4 weeks) receive their second dose of Pfizer,” he said, while all persons who started with AstraZeneca and are due for the second dose after 2 or three months will be provided AstraZeneca in the same locations.

“Persons who started vaccination with Sinovac and are due for the second dose will be informed shortly on the date to turn up,” he Ainebyoona explained.

Uganda is scaling up coronavirus vaccinations with the arrival of another 1.6 million doses from the United States. But with many Ugandans still reluctant to get the shot, the Ministry of Health last week took the unusual move of reaching out to people at bars and entertainment venues.

Last week, nurses dressed in white pitched white tents at two bars in Kampala to offer protection from the coronavirus. Some patrons, who appeared tipsy, said they had come to encourage others to get the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health says many people are avoiding hospitals and clinics, so it has partnered with beverage companies to set up the unusual vaccination sites.

Ainebyoona said the ministry had to be creative to get past some people’s hesitancy toward vaccines, caused by misplaced fear of side effects or misinformation.

So the ministry will use “any readily accessible and available place in the city. It doesn’t matter the location,” Ainebyoona said.

Uganda has so far received more than 5 million doses of vaccines from abroad. This includes 1.64 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 647,000 doses of the Moderna product from the U.S. government.

The vaccination points in the Kampala Metropolitan Area are distributed as indicated in the tables below:

VACCINATION STATIONS IN KAMPALA CITY AUTHORITY

Number Vaccination Site 1 Kibuli PTC 2 St Dennis Sebugwawo SS Gaba 3 Makindye SSS 4 Munyonyo COU Primary School 5 Okuvu Church 6 Ntinda P. School 7 Mutungo Parents 8 Kyambogo University Medical Centre 9 Wankulukuku Stadium 10 Kigobe P. School 11 St Peters SS Kawala 12 Busega KCCA P. School 13 Wandegeya Market 14 Kalerwe Market 15 St Paul P. S. Kyebando 16 Makerere Yellow P.SCHOOL 17 BAT Valley P. School 18 Kitante P. School 19 Kamwokya P. School 20 Kisenyi HCIV 21 Old Kampala Mosque 22 Bulange ground

VACCINATION STATIONS IN MUKONO DISTRICT LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Number Vaccination Site 1 Mukono District Ground 2 Seeta C.O.U P.School 3 Bukerere F Club Ground 4 Kasenge-Mbalala S. School 5 Seeta Nazigo-HCIII 6 Kojja Community Centre 7 Ntunda C. O. Primary School 8 Kasawo T. Centre-Agalyawamu 9 Nakifuma HCIII Field 10 Kalagi-St Peters S. School 11 Kyetume T. Centre 12 Kisowere P. School 13 Katosi Gound 14 Nantabulirwa Trading Centre 15 Namataba All Saints Church 16 Nabalanga-Kabawala P. School 17 MAYANGAYANGA TC 18 Pearl View Medical Centre- Ground 19 Nsuube C. O U 20 DFI Ntawo Playground

VACCINATION STATIONS IN WAKISO DISTRICT LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Number Vaccination Site 1 Entebbe Mayors Gardens 2 Nkumba P. School 3 St Agnes P. School 4 Masulita Junior 5 Bananwa P. School 6 Kitende Secondary 7 Kasanje H. Centre 8 Lubugumu Umea P. School 9 Freedom City 10 Wakiso Play Ground 11 Summit College Kyengera 12 Nsangi Primary School 13 Gombe Junior 14 Lwadda Primary 15 Buwambo Kasaawe 16 St Steven C. O. U Nansana 17 Nambole Stadium 18 Kiira P. School 19 Wampeewo P. School

