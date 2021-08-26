ENTEBBE -The National Medical Stores (NMS) has conducted a Yellow Fever Vaccination drive, in which over 20,000 Ugandans have so far, gotten the important jab.

The 11-day drive, conducted at the Mayor’s Gardens in Katabi, Entebbe from August 19, will end on August 30.

NMS Senior Public Relations Officer, Ms Sheila Nduhukire has encouraged all Ugandans to make use of the opportunity and get vaccinated. She ssaid over 20,000 people have been vaccinated so far another more than 20,000 are expected to be vaccinated by August 30.

“Please come with your National Identity Card,” she said.

The drive has attracted thousands of residents of Entebbe and nearby suburbs, but all Ugandans are encouraged to go for it.

The exercise is being conducted by observing the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures to avoid spread of COVID-19.

“All my children have been vaccinated. I will always be eternally grateful to NMS for its kind works,” a mother said.

Ms Nduhukire said the exercise was supposed to close on August 23 but was extended to August 30 due to high demand.

“We saw huge numbers which we didn’t anticipate,” she said.

The exercise is benefiting Ugandan nationals from the age of 9 months to 59 years.

Ms Nduhukire said this is part of NMS’ Corporate Social Responsibility.

“For a long time, NMS has always been running Annual Corporate Social Responsibility activities and we have always elected Yellow fever vaccination as our CSR flagship campaign. This one is not different from the one we previously run,” she emphasised.

In March 2021, NMS held a free yellow fever vaccination in Arua which management said was a token of its commitment to consistently contribute towards positive social development and better quality of life of Ugandans.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the fight against the novel Covid-19 are being observed in Entebbe.

Uganda is considered a high-risk country for Yellow fever by a comprehensive global strategy to Eliminate Yellow fever Epidemics (EYE).

Immunization remains the main strategic approach to prevent, contain and eliminate Yellow fever outbreaks.

Currently, NMS provides the necessary medicines and other medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment to Government Health Facilities and other institutions that are at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 as advised by Ministry of Health.

NMS’ mandate is to procure, store and distribute Essential Medicines and Medical Supplies (EMHS) to Public Health Facilities.

The institution has been distributing COVID-19 vaccines across Uganda, supporting efforts to combat the deadly pandemic.

Related