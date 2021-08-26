KAMPALA — Marie Stopes has introduced free antenatal classes to be held at its highly specialized Hospital and Maternity, located at Lugogo Forest mall.

Officials said th class will be free of charge for all expectant women at the hospital as well as live on zoom with a link available on the Marie Stopes’ social media platforms.

The classes will start on 28th August 2021 between 8am – 9am.

According to Dr. Andrew Chakura, an Obstetrician-gynecologist with Marie Stopes, Antenatal care is provided to women during pregnancy to help improve their maternal wellbeing and prepare them for a safe birth.

By detecting and managing any health issues during pregnancy, antenatal care can improve the health of an unborn baby.

Antenatal care can include a review of the expectant women’s medical history and any pre-existing maternal medical conditions, discussions around pregnancy complications, lab testing, ultrasound scans as well as steps towards healthy lifestyles.

As part of these sessions, participants will receive additional information about healthy behavior during pregnancy, newborn care, breastfeeding techniques, postnatal care, planning for child spacing and qualified doctors will be on hand to answer individual questions and set up birth plans.

“We therefore call upon all expectant ladies to come and partake in this free session,” Chakura concluded.

To take part in these free classes, interested ladies can simply confirm their attendance by calling the toll-free number on 0800220333 or sending a message via WhatsApp on 0707713301.

