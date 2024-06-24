La venti on a Sunday is a fiery hangout, but mixed with the Love Scotch Affair, things were taken a notch higher. Those that live along the Kiwatule Najjera- Kira route must have observed some unusual vibe at La Venti Lounge; thanks to the Love Scotch Affair.

If you are not in the know yet, let me bring you up to speed; Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), recently rolled out an immersive two-month scotch campaign designed to take whisky enthusiasts on a journey of discovery and enjoyment.

Spearheaded by its iconic scotch brand- Johnnie Walker, the Love Scotch Affair was launched at the tail end of May, and shall go all the way till July.

The experience is happening exclusively in select bars, restaurants and lounges around Kampala. And on Sunday night, it was Laventi’s turn to turn up the heat with the Love Scotch Affair.

Guests started strolling in slowly as early as 8pm. The numbers kept growing as the night grew older. Bottles were popped, and guests savoured cocktails while learning about the flavors that make up their favorite scotch. Be it fruity, spicy, or smoky; there was something for everyone.

With electrifying DJ sets from DJ Lito, Roja, and Fem DJ, the Scotch experience was a smooth yet such a fun ride. Imagine sipping on premium whisky while dancing to amapiano, Afro Beats, and a mix of Uganda’s Kidandali-pure bliss.

“This is the vibe we aimed to create,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Brand Manager for Scotch & Reserve at UBL. “We wanted to reintroduce whisky lovers and enthusiasts to a world of diverse flavours and fun. Tonight, I believe we achieved that,” she said.

La Venti, in just two weeks into the Love Scotch Affair, has set a high standard for what’s to come in this exciting campaign.

The Love Scotch Affair is still ongoing, and will be happening at different participating bars and restaurants.

