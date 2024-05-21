KAMPALA – Vibez Nzuri, a renowned event entertainment brand known for curating electrifying experiences, has today announced 25th May 2024 as the set date for its highly anticipated first turn up of 2024 that will be held at Gazebo located in Najjera opposite Total Petrol Station.

After a phenomenal run of events in previous years, Vibez Nzuri is set to return with a bang, promising an unforgettable experience filled with culture, music, good people, and good vibes. The night will feature top Ugandan urban artists alongside DJs like Zagazillions, Denesi, Soundlykbb, Akadope Band, DJ Damze among others.

Vibez Nzuri’s Team Leader, Brian Owomugisha, said “We’re excited to kick off this year by creating entertainment that promotes urban vibes. Our events provide a platform for Ugandan talents DJs, musicians, bands to showcase their craft and give Ugandans an unforgettable entertainment experience.”

He added “Vibez Nzuri is committed to creating fresh experiences. This year, we’ve partnered with Radio City to infuse the event with a live radio atmosphere and attendees will get the chance to participate in live radio segments, potentially even becoming part of the on-air action! Additionally, Zimba games will keep revelers engaged with challenges and networking opportunities, all while enjoying the Vibe.”

Further elevating the event, Vibez Nzuri has also teamed up with ATS, a 360-degree events production house, to ensure a flawless execution and Safe Boda Uganda, a transportation solutions company that will provide discounted rides to the venue.

“Vibez Nzuri prides itself on promoting urban culture and creating memorable experiences and to achieve this, we partner with different organizations that align with our vision and mission. So, our Viberz can expect a unique experience filled with entertainment and fun-filled activities. I urge them to come out and turn up,” Brian Owomugisha concluded.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

