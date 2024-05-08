KAMPALA – Soul Events Africa has announced an unforgettable experience dubbed ‘Pride of the Pearl’ that will leave revelers celebrating the best Uganda has to offer in entertainment.

The event will see Sewa Sewa’s Janzi, Kenneth Mugabi’s Adungu, and Myko Ouma‘s guitar share a stage in this inaugural edition of the event.

Slated for July 7 at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, the three entertainers with their distinctive style will captivate audiences with their contagious energy, leaving them with priceless memories.

Jonathan Kayongo from Soul Events Africa, the organisers said through the event, they want to give revelers an experience that defines Uganda with a touch of culture and heritage.

He explained that they were intentional in choosing the trio because they were the best in the land.

“Our goal is to show you where Uganda is coming from and where we are going. We all know Myko Ouma is one of the best guitarists and a renowned composer. Ssewa Ssewa is known for his fusion of Ugandan sounds with a range of instruments such as the thumb piano, and the tube fiddle among others. Mugabi is a soulful vocalist, acoustic guitar composer, and player.”

These three performers will weave a musical tapestry together on the same stage, honouring Uganda’s rich cultural legacy and showcasing the extraordinary talent that exists there.

Entrance will be at Shs500,000 per person and Shs5 million for a table of 10 people.

