Kampala witnessed an evening of unparalleled glamour and artistic splendor as theatre enthusiasts flocked the Kampala Serena for the theatre edition of the Guinness Bright House.

Collaborating with Timeless Arts, Guinness orchestrated a historic rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic, ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ featuring an all-black cast for the first time in the play’s history.

From the moment guests stepped onto the red carpet, the ambiance exuded sophistication, with attendees impeccably dressed in the evening’s Masked Glam theme. As they mingled, savouring a perfectly chilled Guinness and signature Guinness cocktails, anticipation swelled for the main event.

As the curtains rose, the air crackled with excitement, signaling the beginning of a theatrical journey like no other. With masterful storytelling and electrifying performances, the cast transported the audience into the heart of Broadway, infusing the production with a distinctly Ugandan flair.

At its core, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ resonates with themes of unrequited love and societal ostracization, mirroring Timeless Arts’ mission to shed light on mental health issues faced by intellectually disabled youth. Through their partnership with Special Olympics Uganda, the production aimed to build a facility for them to have a space to call their own.

Karen Hasahya, CEO of Timeless Arts, expressed her joy at seeing this vision come to fruition, emphasizing the importance of challenging stigma and supporting vulnerable communities.

“I cannot tell you how happy I am to see this day come to fruition, we wanted to shed a light on the stigma that people with intellectual disability face and the mental issues and strain it causes, but also we wanted to be able to give back to special Olympics Uganda to build them a facility and I am happy that today’s show is one step towards realising that dream,” said Hasahya.

For Guinness, the collaboration represents a commitment to championing Uganda’s creative industry. Roy Ronald Tumwizere, the Brand Manager, reflected on the significance of staging the play with an all-black cast, envisioning the Bright House platform as a beacon for cultural diversity and artistic innovation.

“Tonight, has left me speechless… ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ is a theatrical masterpiece, and to contribute to its legacy with an all-black cast for the first time is beyond words. It’s a milestone evening where we’ve truly immersed ourselves in our mission to not only collaborate with, but also support the Ugandan creative scene and our Art. This is the essence of what we aspire the Guinness Bright House to embody,” said Tumwizere.

Following its debut at the Kampala Serena, the theatrical extravaganza will continue its run at the National Theatre throughout May, offering audiences the chance to experience this groundbreaking production every weekend.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

