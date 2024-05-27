Kampala May 26, 2024: On Saturday, Jinja town got to experience its very own version of the Tusker Lite Neon Rave series as the event made its debut at the Galaxy Auto Spa.

True to its promise, the “Eastern edition” of the thrilling rave series delivered an unforgettable night of music, dance, and immersive experiences that left party-goers raving for more.

Jinja locals, along with party enthusiasts from far and wide, poured into the venue in multitudes, ready to let loose and dance the night away.

The lineup of DJs did not disappoint. DJ Armon proved to have done his homework from the get-go as he became the crowd favourite while DJ Roja brought on the actual rave tunes to the revellers. DJ Adamnski, DJ Miles and DJ Emmanice took to the decks, each bringing their unique style and energy to the mix.

As the night unfolded, it was clear that the Tusker Lite Neon Rave had captured the very essence of what a rave is all about. It’s about losing yourself in the music, dancing without a care in the world, and connecting with others who share the same appetite for living life boundlessly.

One of the standout features of the night was the immersive visual experience. Neon lights and futuristic elements created an otherworldly atmosphere that transported revellers to a different dimension.

But, what truly set this rave apart was the spirit of the revellers. The people of Jinja showed up in big numbers, embracing the opportunity to be part of something immersive.

“The Tusker Lite Neon Rave is designed to bring a unique and exhilarating experience to the locals in every region we visit. From Kampala to Mbarara, and now Jinja, each rave has been a celebration of culture, music, and everyone’s vibrant spirit,” said Patience Aguti, Project Manager, UBL.

At the heart of the Tusker Lite Neon Rave is the ‘Turn On Your Lite’ campaign. This initiative was launched to celebrate individuality and urban culture, offering our audience a platform to express themselves in unique and creative ways. The Neon Rave series is a manifestation of this vision, bringing together trendsetters, innovators, and free spirits to celebrate life and creativity in an electrifying environment.

“Our vision for the Tusker Lite Neon Rave is to provide a platform for self-expression, creativity, and boundless fun, aligning perfectly with our campaign,” she added.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

