The much-anticipated season finale of Tusker Malt Conversessions reached its climax with an exclusive Watch Party soiree for the final act, Vinka Boss Man Jah, held at La Foret in Muyenga, Kampala.

The grand finale, fittingly dubbed ‘An Evening with the Finest’, was an exclusive watch party that treated a select group of devoted fans and guests who were eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the final episode of the show, a week before it airs online.

These lucky attendees were granted the privilege of an exclusive first watch of the episode featuring Vinka, scheduled to air on Sunday, April 14 at 6:00pm on the brand’s YouTube page – @TuskerMaltLagerUG.

The evening proved to be a delightful treat for fans, who not only savoured the opportunity to watch the episode before its official release but also engaged in intimate Conversessions with the beloved artiste.

During the post-watch party Conversessions, Vinka, clad in an all-gold ensemble offered fans a deeper insight into her motivations, aspirations, and the artists in Kampala she dreams of collaborating with, notably expressing her admiration for Bebe Cool.

An emotional moment to note from the ‘Conversessions’ evening came as Vinka sang the praises of Jackie Chandiru. Being that she was her former backup dancer, Vinka acknowledged Chandiru’s tireless dedication to her craft and inspiring journey in the music industry.

Drawing from Chandiru’s own experiences, Vinka also shared invaluable wisdom on pursuing one’s dreams and navigating the pressures of fame, encouraging her fans and the guests to believe in themselves and persevere to be the best.

“People made me feel ugly, people made me feel like I am nothing, like I am not talented. I am very talented, I know that even the teachers and the pupils that went to school with me know that Nakiyingi is a talented girl,” the artiste remarked.

Beyond her musical endeavours, Vinka shared details about her philanthropic efforts, including her involvement in education through the establishment of a school aimed at empowering youth.

Roy Tumwizere, Brand Manager of Tusker Malt Conversessions, expressed his delight at the success of the season finale, stating, “tonight, we celebrate not just the conclusion of a season, but the culmination of an extraordinary journey that has showcased the finest talents Uganda has to offer. It was ‘An Evening with the Finest’ indeed and we are proud to have been part of this remarkable experience.”

Guests were also serenaded by DoubleBlack, a band that played soothing renditions of timeless classics and DJ Ali Breezy who added an extra layer of excitement and flair to the evening.

Season Two of the Conversessions series, which started off in November last year, has seen an array of celebrated Ugandan artists grace the virtual stage, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into their lives and music.

