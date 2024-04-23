The Tusker Lite Neon Rave is getting ready to hit Mbarara with the ultimate party experience next week!

On Friday, April 26th, Soho Terrace will be transformed into a non-stop party hub for the second edition of the Neon Rave in the land of milk and honey.

Mbarara, which is commonly known to be party central in the west, will now host party animals to an all-night long rave under the full moon and neon-themed event.

Beer lovers and party enthusiasts should get ready to immerse themselves in a sensory overload of music, lights, creative talented individuals and vibrant energy as Tusker Lite promises to deliver a rave like no other.

With an impressive lineup of performers including Dance Mamweta, Amahudyee, DJ Roja, Jeff DJ, DJ Tonny, Lithan, DJ Banx, DJ Trizzy, MC Maritz, and Aine Derrick, the rave is already set for an unforgettable night.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Revellers will also dive into a world of virtual reality games, heart racing dance-offs, and endless entertainment that will keep them grooving all night long.

Roy Tumwizere, the brand manager for Tusker Lite, reiterated the reason as to why Tusker Lite is known to deliver experiences such as the Neon Rave.

“The Tusker Lite Neon Rave experience is about celebrating our consumers who are out there doing things uniquely, differently and stepping out of their comfort zone. We want Mbarara to experience this and get to learn how they can also Turn on their lite,” he said.

Party goers and their crew will be able to access the hottest party in town by buying five Tusker Lite bottles for just 20k. One thing is for sure, Mbarara will be getting an epic neon-fueled night like never before.

