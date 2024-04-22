KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) ushered in a new era of sophistication with the much-anticipated launch of the legendary Don Julio Tequila in Uganda.

Known as the go-to drink for global stars and personalities across film, fashion, music, and the arts, Don Julio made its official entrance into Uganda on Sunday night amidst glamour and flair at the luxurious Noni Vie in Kampala.

Hosted by the energetic duo of Etania and Timothy Code, the event drew Uganda’s crème de la crème, with notable personalities such as socialites Ed Cheune, Gareth Onyango, Princess Ssangalyambogo, and many more.

Noni Vie was transformed into a beacon of Mexican charm, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of unparalleled elegance.

Guests arrived adorned in chic attire, paying homage to Don Julio’s Mexican heritage with shades of sky blue and red ochre.

At about 8pm, The Don Julio made a grand entrance, captivating attendees with an entourage of stunning hostesses and models.

The festivities then officially kicked off with the exclusive Don’s Table experience, where guests embarked on a curated journey of mentorship, discovering the art of savouring the smooth, rich, and citrus-infused flavors of Don Julio Tequila.

The variants introduced to Ugandans were the crisp and versatile Don Julio Blanco, perfect for crafting refreshing cocktails like Palomas and Margaritas, as well as Don Julio An?ejo; an intricate blend of lime, grapefruit, mandarin, and caramel notes, which offers a sensory adventure like no other.

Speaking to the media during the launch, Simon Lapyem, the Uganda Breweries Innovations Manager, highlighted the sophistication and craftsmanship behind Don Julio, emphasizing UBL’s commitment to delivering unparalleled drinking experiences.

“Don Julio’s legacy traces back to 1942, representing the pinnacle of Tequila craftsmanship,” remarked Lapyem.

“At UBL, we are dedicated to offering exceptional drinks, and Don Julio embodies our ethos of quality over quantity.”

He also unveiled plans to expand the Don Julio range in Uganda, with the Don Julio Reposado and the prestigious Don Julio 1942 poised to grace the market later this year, promising even more indulgence for discerning connoisseurs.

After the enlightening mentorship experience, the night transitioned into a whirlwind of entertainment, courtesy of renowned DJs like DJ Dash, DJ Vans and a flawless performance from the soulful Elijah Kitaka.

Revelers danced the night away amidst lavish bottle service, expertly crafted cocktails, and an atmosphere pulsating with energy and excitement, ensuring an unforgettable soirée worthy of the debut of Don Julio Tequila in Uganda.

