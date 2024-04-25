Known as the city that never sleeps, Kampala stands as the undisputed party central of East Africa. Its vibrant nightlife scene draws revelers from far and wide, seeking the ultimate partying experience.

Now, Johnnie Walker is set to elevate Kampala’s party scene to new heights with its new themed Gold Nights at Vault in Bugolobi.

The focal point of Gold Nights is the celebratory drink itself, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, renowned for its smooth and luxurious taste.

“Kampala’s nightlife is full of great energy and excitement, and Johnnie Walker is proud to bring Gold Nights to partygoers seeking an unforgettable experience. Our consumers expect a certain level of sophistication and excitement when they step out for a night on the town, and the iconic Gold Label Reserve perfectly complements that party mood,” said Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager Johnnie Walker.

DJ Slick Stuart, a renowned maestro behind the turntables will be the headline DJ for the event. Partiers can expect nothing less than top hits and beats to entertain them through the night.

“We believe in curating experiences that leave a lasting impression, and Gold Nights will be the perfect night out for everyone. We are already looking forward to welcoming guests as we redefine what it means to party in Kampala,” she added.

Gold Nights will take place every last Thursday of the month, promising a spectacle like no other. Guests can expect an immersive journey through the world of whisky and celebrations.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

