Excitement is brewing as the countdown begins for the highly anticipated return of the Tusker Lite Neon Rave, an event that is known to lite up the Kampala streets with its neon experiences!

As part of the “Turn on Your lite” campaign, this neon extravaganza celebrates those who dare to live life to the fullest, pushing boundaries and embracing the thrill of the unknown. It was first held in Kampala in 2023.

The fun-filled event will be taking over the hotspot, H20, this Friday, March 22 and it promises to be a riveting experience.

Get ready for a night filled with afro beats, amapiano and neon experiences that will leave you buzzing with excitement. There will be performances from Dance Mamweta, some of the best DJ’s out there including DJ Slick Stuart, Etania Life of the Party, DJ Banks, DJ Alisha and Wizzy 256.

Renowned party hosts Derrick Aine, Top Boy MC, and Viana Indi will also be rocking the stage and entertaining the attendees as the hosts for the night who will surely guarantee a memorable experience.

According to Roy Tumwizere, the Brand Manager for Tusker Lite, the return of the Neon Rave is the brand’s way of giving back to its consumers who enjoy the neon experiences most.

“Tusker Lite is all about embodying a lifestyle with no limits. Our loyal consumers are vibrant, passionate and full of life, which is why we are making this deliberate effort to bring back something they enjoyed. The Neon Rave is our way of saying thank you for their unwavering support and incredible energy through the years,” he said.

Tumwizere added that the event is also an opportunity for the brand to interact with its consumers.

This edition of the Neon Rave is just the beginning, with plans for two more events set to lite up the streets of Gulu and Mbarara in the near future. So, whether you’re a die-hard Kampala party animal or a reveller from the up-country, you will all be getting a taste of the neon themed party.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

