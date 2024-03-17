KAMPALA – Hip-hop artist Navio has outed his latest single “Tyabu Tyabu,” featuring the mesmerizing sounds of Nile Beat.

Tyabu Tyabu is a remarkable addition to the Navio x Project album that was spearheaded by Hennessey showcasing a fusion of contemporary hip-hop with traditional Ugandan sounds.

The audio is produced by Baru Beats and Abaasa while the video is directed by Hennix Touch, shot on location in Jinja by the Itanda Falls.

Led by the talented Haruna Walusimbi, Nile Beat is a group of exceptionally skilled artists based in Jinja, Uganda. Their performances are rooted in traditional Ugandan dances, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region. With members including Robert Muwenda, Babayaza Sumaya, and Kalungi Justine, Nile Beat draws inspiration from the majestic River Nile, which originates from Jinja, flowing from the edge of Lake Victoria.

According to Navio, “Tyabu Tyabu” is a testament to the collaborative spirit of Navio and Nile Beat, blending modern beats with authentic cultural elements.

“As part of the Navio x Project album, the song embodies the essence of Ugandan culture, with each note resonating with the vibrant rhythms of the region. From the infectious melodies to the energetic choreography,” he explains.

The Navio x Project is more than just an album; it’s a cultural journey that pays homage to Uganda’s rich musical heritage. Each track features traditional instruments and sounds, offering listeners a unique glimpse into the nation’s soul.

With “Tyabu Tyabu” leading the way, Navio and Nile Beat invite music enthusiasts to experience the beauty of Ugandan music in a fresh, innovative light.

“We are thrilled to share ‘Tyabu Tyabu’ with the world,” said Navio. K

He added: “Collaborating with Nile Beat has been an incredible experience, and we hope this song will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s a celebration of our culture, music, and identity.”

