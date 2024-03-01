Born on March 16, 1987, in the serene landscapes of Northern Uganda, Benard Feni, widely known as Mungu Feni, stands as a beacon of spirituality through his musical prowess. This Ugandan gospel musician has dedicated his talent to spreading the divine message, weaving together melodies that resonate with the soul.

Uganda Award-winning gospel singer Mungu Feni has a new jam and it’s getting a lot of love. The song dubbed Shine talks about dancing, rejoicing, and showing gratitude to Christ for all the things that he has done for us.

To be honest, this is the first Ugandan gospel jam that I have heard in such a long time and it’s really dope ladies and gentlemen. It really is.

Mungu Feni really came through on this jam. From the lyrics down to the vocals, everything was so on point, if you are a huge fan of Ugandan music, you better be ready to be entertained.

I know you must wondering where Eliarkhis Muziki produced the audio, Enos Olik & Director Zattabu comes in in all this, well he is behind the dope choreography in the video and you already know that it’s too lit. Anyway, I wasn’t expecting anything less.

The video was a mash-up of different dances along with the jam and I feel it works. You might find it simple but that does not necessarily mean that the concept is not dope. Props to the videographer.

Watch Shine below and tell us what you think.

