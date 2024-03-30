The atmosphere was electric on Good Friday as the Guinness Bright House made an exhilarating pitstop in Jinja Town.

For anyone not living under a rock, the Guinness Bright House has become synonymous with immersive creative experiences, and its return for the 2024 edition was nothing short of sensational.

This year, the Bright House took on a new dimension by tailoring specific experiences for different regions. In Jinja, known for its love of sports and music, the focus was on the dynamic fusion of both worlds.

The festivities kicked off bright and early with adrenaline-pumping fun rugby games, drawing in over 15 rugby teams and enthusiasts. Teams battled it out in both the men’s and women’s categories, with winners walking away with enticing cash prizes.

Speaking at the event, Roy Ronald Tumwizere, the Guinness brand manager, couldn’t contain his excitement at the successful kickoff of the Bright House Tour.

“For our 2024 edition, we’ve introduced exciting changes to the Bright House, targeting specific creative passions in each region. What you’ve witnessed today here in Jinja is the Guinness Bright House Sports and Music edition, blending fun rugby games and a musical extravaganza for creatives and sports enthusiasts,” said Tumwizere.

“Jinja is a place that thrives on sports, and rugby is one of those outlets that always brings people together. For Guinness, this was the perfect kickoff for the Bright House, curated specifically for our Jinja consumers,” he added.

The event was also used to launch a partnership between Guinness and three rugby sides Kobs, Rhinos and Warriors. Together they signed a three-year deal that will see the brand inject over 400m annually in the teams.

However, rugby wasn’t the only star of the show. The day culminated in enthralling musical experience, headlined by none other than Uganda’s reigning queen of music and Guinness Brand Ambassador, Azawi.

Azawi took the stage after the crowd was treated to an unforgettable musical journey by Jinja’s finest DJ talents, including DJ Nyowe, DJ Csila, MC Lithan, DJ Dranix, and DJ Mary JO, complemented by Guinness’s very own Kamali.

Azawi kicked off her performance with chart-topping hits from her Sankofa album, including “10 Over 10” and “Summer Bae,” but it was her recent smash hit “Masavu” that had the crowd singing along word for word.

During her performance, Azawi paid homage to the late Singer Moses Radio, a Jinja native, whose artistry inspired her own musical journey.

“Radio is one of the musicians who inspired me to become an artiste. His dedication to his craft and his unwavering passion were truly inspiring,” Azawi shared.

She closed off her set with “Majje,” the hustlers anthem featuring Fik Fameica, a song that never fails to resonate deeply with the youth and revellers alike.

With Jinja setting the bar high, the Guinness Bright House tour is now set to make its next stop up north in Gulu for the Art and Fashion episode.

