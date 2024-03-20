This March, the Guinness Bright House is making a triumphant return to the social calendar, but this time with an exhilarating new twist that promises to elevate creativity to new heights.

This year’s edition of the Guinness Bright House introduces a specialised approach, a series of categorised Bright Houses with each event tailored to a specific creative outlet.

Kicking off with a bang, the first edition will be held in Jinja on March 29 at Pitstop Bar, and will focus on the dynamic fusion of sports and music. Organisers promise a day of fun with the thrill of sports and of course of entertainment in an immersive experience that will get creative juices flowing.

As the Jinja creatives gather at Pitstop, they’ll not only experience the trademark Bright House experience but also have the chance to participate in thrilling fun rugby activities in the adjacent field.

According to Roy Tumwizere, the Guinness Brand Manager this will be a double treat for attendees which is; combining the thrill of sports with the excitement of creative exploration.

“The first of the Guinness Bright Houses is going to be such an incredible treat for creatives. They will get to have a full-blown immersion of the musical and creative experience while also enjoying fun rugby games. The two activities combined will be the perfect way to not only celebrate creativity and interact with like minds but it will also be a perfect way to usher in Easter Weekend,” Tumwizere said.

But the fun doesn’t end there. The Bright House in Jinja is just the beginning of an exciting Tour for the Guinness Bright House. As the series unfolds, it will also head north to Gulu with Art at the center of the experience before climaxing in Kampala with theater and fashion

“After Jinja, we will be traversing different parts of the county with different experiences. From music and art to fashion and theatre, there’s something for everyone to look forward to. Stay tuned for more announcements, including our partnership with a major theatre company here in Kampala, as we gear up to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience in May,” says Tumwizere.

