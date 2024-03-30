Good Friday proved to be more than just “good” for party-goers who attended the Davido Timeless Concert at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

It was indeed an exhilarating start to the holy week leading up to the Easter celebrations, as music lovers filled up Kololo Airstrip in thousands, to watch the Nigerian music star deliver an unforgettable performance.

Sponsored by I&M Bank Uganda, as the official bank partner, the Davido Timeless concert was a perfect showcase of the best of African music and Afrobeats.

Right from the entry point into the event area, it was clear that the event organisers- Fenon Events, had spared no effort in ensuring a premium experience at every turn.

Whether in the general section, Gold, or platinum sections, each set up was a complete work of art, a statement about unprecedented creativity put into the organization of the event.

With every section beautifully set up on a stand-alone deck, revellers had just enough space to watch all proceedings on the well designed and lit stage. With a clear mission to give staff and customers a memorable experience, the I&M Bank Uganda hospitality tent was where the vibe was.

Beyond the comfy luxurious seating, I&M Bank treated their guests to a sumptuous dinner, that was topped up with an endless flow of drinks all the through the evening.

It was evident that I&M Bank went above and beyond to ensure their customers had an unforgettable evening, proving once again that they are truly on their customers’ side.

“The I&M Bank hospitality tent was our way of celebrating with our loyal customers. This exclusive experience is aimed to connect intimately with our customers and show our appreciation for their loyalty,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, I&M Bank Uganda.

According to Nakiyaga, this event also set the stage for what promises to be an exciting year of the I&M Bank’s 50-year celebrations in business, that is slated for later this year.

“We are incredibly proud to have been associated with this event. Today was about showing our customers what lies ahead as we prepare to celebrate our 50th anniversary in the region. This marks the beginning of what promises to be a momentous year for I&M Bank across the region,” she added.

With a stellar lineup of artists that kept guests entertained all the way till close to midnight, anticipation kept mounting for when Davido would take to the stage.

And immediately the lights went out, Kololo airstrip was filled with deafening cheers from the excited audience. And true to his reputation as one of Africa’s most dynamic and greatest performers of our time, Davido did not disappoint.

The Nigerian superstar brought his boundless energy and delivered an electrifying performance of his chart-topping hits.

From classics like Dami Duro, to recent bangers like Fall, Blow My Mind, Jowo, Davido took the audience on an undeniably mesmerizing musical journey.

With each song, he showcased why he has earned the title of an African giant, in a rather highly competitive African music industry.

Among the key highlights of the night was Davido paying tribute, and sharing the stage with some Ugandan artistes like Pallaso and Grenade Official. Davido and Pallaso performed their Twatoba duet, while the Nigerian star pulled a few dance moves as Grenade performed his Nkuloga hit.

Other notable performers of the night included Jose Chameleon, Sheebah, Pia Pounds, and many more.

