The long-awaited premiere of Sabotage took place last night at the Century Cinemax Acacia Mall in an elegant affair attended by players in Uganda’s arts industry, representatives from development organisations, celebrities and film enthusiasts.

Brought to life by Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) in partnership with Sauti+ Media Hub and Nabwiso Films, the film is directed by Mathew Nabwiso and stars Stella Natumbwe, Sharifa Ali, Jjemba Dean Austin, Denid Kinan and others in a rollercoaster drama set around a traditional wedding (‘kwanjula’) exploring sexual violence, abortion and tradition to raise awareness around Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) in Uganda.

While addressing guests during the premiere, Humphrey Nabimanya, the film’s Executive Producer, said, “Sexual violence is distressingly prevalent and disproportionately impacts girls and women – subjecting them to enduring trauma and often leading to unsafe abortions. Sabotage sheds light on this urgent matter and emphasises the pressing need for immediate action to protect our young girls and women.”

Abortion is illegal in Uganda with Article 22 of the 1995 Constitution providing for the right to life and Article 22(2) specifically providing for not terminating an unborn child except if it is to save the life of the mother.

As a result, unsafe abortion practices become the feasible alternative – especially for victims of sexual violence – and contribute to maternal deaths in Uganda.

Reach A Hand Uganda’s Country Director – James Tumusiime – said, “Through Sabotage, we are leveraging the power of visual activism to highlight and address stigma, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, maternal mortality as a result of unsafe abortion and harmful cultural narratives in the Ugandan context.”

The film’s premiere offered selected attendees an opportunity to witness the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by the cast and crew.

Mathew Nabwiso, the film’s director, said, “We are honoured by the effort put into making this movie and by the desire to bring about significant societal change, and we look forward to even more members of the public getting an opportunity to experience it and join the frank conversation around Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights in Uganda.”

Sabotage will be available for screening by the public on 23rd, 24th and 25th February 2024 at the Century Cinemax branches at Acacia Mall, Arena Mall and Metroplex Naalya.

Following the screening, guests were treated to an elegant reception complete with cocktails and opportunities to mingle with the cast and crew and share their thoughts about the film.

RAHU also used the opportunity to appreciate the partners who supported the film’s production including the Hewlett Foundation, The Coalition to Stop Maternal Mortality Due to Unsafe Abortion (CSMMUA), Billi Now Now, Rutgers International, RightHereRightNow and Movit Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

