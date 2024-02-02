KAMPALA – Two feature films by graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) East Africa academy are set to premiere on the Maisha Magic Plus and Maisha Magic East channels, as academy alumni apply their skills and talent to entertain audiences in the region.

The films, Full Time Husband and Somewhere in Kole, were produced as part of a collaborative project by teams of MTF students during their 12 months of training at the MTF Academy.

“We are incredibly proud of the work being produced by MTF students,” says MTF academy East Africa director Victoria Goro. “Their work is already at broadcast standard, and these powerful movies offer exciting entertainment with high production values that will have East African audiences on their edge of their seats. Best of all, these are African movies, made by young African people. They are relevant and authentic, and they are sure to resonate with Maisha Magic audiences.”

Full Time Husband tells the story of Mulongo, an unemployed man, who decides to divorce his businesswoman wife Julia, but then witnesses something that forces him to change his mind. The movie is directed by Habtamu S Mekonen and Juif Joseph, and it stars Moses Kiema and Zazira Kariuki.

Somewhere In Kole is the tale of Masanyu, a privileged 20-year-old YouTuber, who is unexpectedly called upon to preside over a ritual in his late father’s village, Kole, where he is the heir to the chiefdom. The movie is directed by Lynn Gitau and Edgar Hudson and stars Brian Furaha and Mugambi Ikiara.

The MTF academy East Africa is one of three academies across the continent that allow aspiring film and television professionals to learn from some of the best in the business in year-long immersion programmes. The course curriculum provides theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production, and storytelling.

The MTF academy East Africa is based in Nairobi, Kenya, the West Africa academy in Lagos, Nigeria, and the Southern Africa academy in Lusaka, Zambia. The academies draw students from 13 African countries, and offer a career-defining opportunity for young people wishing to pursue careers in the broadcast and production industries.

The MTF academies also develop the African film and TV industry by providing a pipeline of skilled professionals who already have experience on high-quality productions. The academies also boost local economies through job opportunities and supplier contracts.

“Creating high-level films for regional broadcast is a rite of passage for these talented young professionals,” says Goro. “The process of developing a script, pitching it, then filming the movie and putting it through post-production gives hands-on training and practical experience. It’s great that they can enter the industry with an achievement like this already under their belt.”

Full Time Husband premieres on 3 February at 9.30pm EAT, and Somewhere In Kole premieres on 10 February at 9.30pm EAT.

