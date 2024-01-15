Celebrated Nigerian artiste Ric Hassani lived up to the billing when he set foot on stage at the Shorts Na lesu music festival, held at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds on Saturday night.

The build-up to the event had everyone anticipating a show for the ages, and Ric Hassani did not disappoint.

Clad in a blue silky shirt and white pants, Hassani’s classy look simply spelt stardom, and the lanky star gave it his all.

The All African Music Awards and Headies nominee, upheld his tag as the voice of Modern Pop, by owning the night, as he rocked the audience with an energetic live performance.

Hassani’s playlist included bangers like Thunder Fire You, Ngozi, Angel, My Only Baby, For Instance, Only You, and Number One.

Midway his performance, Hassani introduced one of the country’s hottest acts- Joshua Baraka.

Revelers sang along to his hits like Dalilah, and his Nana banger.

Swangz’ golden boy- Elijah Kitaka put up an equally exhilarating performance with songs like Nothing, Ndi Wuwo, and Elevated.

A new all-girl trio- Warafiki, proved that they’re gradually and steadily finding their feet in the industry, as they put up a colourful and energetic performance.

Shorts Na Lesu headline sponsors I&M Bank Uganda, the first bank to roll out the World Elite and World Debit cards, in Uganda, after rolling out a partnership with MasterCard, used the event as a platform to showcase the convenience and benefits that come with the new I&M MasterCard Cards.

“We are glad that we’ve had such a great time with our customers. Besides enjoying great music, they have had a great opportunity to enjoy a firsthand experience of the convenience and benefits the new I&M Bank Mastercard cards come with. The discounts and offers apply both locally and globally, making them an item for a debonair lifestyle,” said Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications I&M Bank.

At the close of last year, I&M Bank Uganda launched a partnership with Mastercard, a technology firm responsible for processing online electronic payments globally.

The partnership aims to offer customers a consistent user-friendly digital payment experience.

The new cards include the I&M Bank Standard Debit Mastercard, I&M Bank World Debit Mastercard, and I&M Bank World Elite Debit Card.

Show hosts Zuba and Saint Trevor came out strong and interacted well with the audience, while Djs Alza and Ssese’s display on the turn tables left the atmosphere on flames.

To sum it up, the ‘Shorts Na Lessu’ affair was a bumper of a meal sauced by Ric Hassani.

