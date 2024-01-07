The exceptionally talented Lilian Mbabazi takes centre stage in the third episode of the second season of the highly acclaimed Tusker Malt Conversessions, officially kicking off the entertainment business of 2024.

The episode went live on Sunday evening and it delves deep into who and what exactly defines Lilian Mbabazi. Airing on both Tusker Malt and Swangz Avenue YouTube pages, it offers a rare glimpse into the artiste’s life, highlighting her resilience and dedication to her craft.

In a soul-baring conversation that spans 42 minutes, Lilian Mbabazi courageously shares her personal journey, highlighting the challenges she faced and the transformative power of taking a break.

“I believe in creating timeless music,” Mbabazi expresses during the episode. “There’s a purpose of why I left Uganda for a minute to be in Rwanda because there was something that was happening that I was like if I stay here, I’m going to lose my mind.”

She openly discusses her decision to escape to Rwanda, emphasising the importance of rejuvenating her mental health and reconnecting with herself in order to bring out the best of her craft.

The show, a platform for genuine and unfiltered conversations, will leave a profound impact on viewers and fans alike, evoking a myriad of emotions throughout its duration.

Roy Tumwizere, the Tusker Malt brand manager, shared his excitement about the episode, stating; “Entering the new year with lovely sounds and tunes from Lilian Mbabazi is truly a delight. The Tusker Malt Conversessions is the brand’s way of creating meaningful connections with our consumers through a unique music experience. In short, it exemplifies our commitment to those who appreciate the depth of music and a finely crafted beer.”

It is safe to say that the groundbreaking online video series is becoming a highly anticipated monthly show as it has garnered many fans who look forward to the refreshing new episodes each month. It is known for its insightful conversations, amazing production and candid moments with some of Uganda’s favourite artistes.

Episode Four is set to grace the YouTube Channels at the beginning of February, ensuring a continuous celebration of the essence of music, the artists and fans. Fans can catch the third episode on NBS and Bukedde TV next week.

