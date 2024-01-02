KAMPALA— Last night, Kampala bid farewell to 2023, and embraced the dawn of 2024 in extraordinary celebrations across the city.

And as is the norm, the world’s celebratory whisky brand- Johnnie Walker was at the centre of the celebrations, with a one of its kind New Year Party dubbed the ‘Young Rich Famous, Battle of the Dons,’ held at the swanky Noni Vie Lounge in Lugogo.

‘The Young Rich Famous, Battle of the Dons,’ party came with style, sparkle, and revelry, solidifying Noni Vie’s status as the go-to destination for premium parties in Kampala.

And, the new establishment served as the perfect backdrop for a night that combined luxury, fashion, and the iconic Johnnie Walker NYE countdown parties.

The legendary Johnnie Walker Gold Label was omnipresent, elevating the mood, as guests indulged in the exquisite scotch whisky, with many opting for bottle service.

The atmosphere at Noni Vie was oozing glamour, and was a perfect blend of sophistication, luxury, and entertainment.

The highlight of the evening was the grand display of fireworks, that illuminated the sky for a breathtaking 10 minutes, as it clocked midnight.

This spectacle showcased the meticulous planning and attention to detail that Noni Vie and Johnnie Walker put in to ensure a grand and spectacular experience.

Guests gathered outside to witness the dazzling showcase, creating excitement and lasting memories as they ushered in the new year.

Francis Kirabira, the Johnnie Walker Brand representative, expressed gratitude to the guests that chose to usher in the new year with Johnnie Walker.

“Johnnie Walker is thrilled to be part of such an excellent celebration. We believe in creating unforgettable moments, and I feel we’ve made a mark tonight. I wan to thank our consumers for walking 2023 with us, and from the look of things tonight, we shall keep walking throughout 2024. Happy new year,” Kirabira said.

The organisers added an element of exclusivity to the night, as they carried out an auction, that commenced a little after midnight. The star of the auction was the exclusive John Walker & Sons King George V, an exquisite scotch whisky that epitomizes sophistication and refined taste.

“Owning and savouring this rare blend is a privilege reserved for connoisseurs who appreciate the art of whisky craftsmanship. It is a truly magical whisky and we are glad to have been able to bring this experience to our consumers tonight,” Kirabira added.

Automobile enthusiasts were treated to a stunning car display that featured an array of luxury vehicles, that sparked envy in every car lover’s heart.

A fleet of luxurious cars were on display, just adjacent to the entrance, capturing the attention of car enthusiasts, and adding another layer of elegance to the evening.

The night’s entertainment was curated to perfection, featuring performances by renowned Djs including DJ Mato, DJ Romeo, MCEE General Maleek, DJ Nellysting, and MC Joe.

However, it was Ritah Dancehall who stole the show, captivating the audience with her energetic dance moves.

The Young Rich Famous, Battle of the Dons, was an unforgettable experience, that set a good pace for the new year, for Johnnie Walker enthusiasts and those that love the finest things in life.

