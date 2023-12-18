KAMPALA – Christmas and year-ender celebrations came early for the people of Kiwatule and Najjera, as La Venti Kitchen and Lounge partnered with global celebratory whisky brand- Johnnie Walker, to host a riveting second edition of the Najjera Fest.

Imagine a grand stage, with six of the biggest DJ’s from around Africa, taking to the turntables, and of course, the distinctive touch of Johnnie Walker- the Drink of Big Flavour added to the mix; a good time was had!

Drapped in Gold and Black, the Johnnie Walker colours, La Venti Kitchen and Lounge was transformed into a haven of fun. Revelers began trickling in as early as 6 pm, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

As the night unfolded, the venue transformed into a kaleidoscope of lights, sounds, and enjoyment. The well-lit expansive Johnnie Walker bar became a focal point, drawing whisky lovers who indulged in the extensive portfolio on display.

The air was filled with the sounds of clinking glasses, the aroma of carefully crafted cocktails, and the joyous waves of laughter from revelers savouring the experience.

DJ after another, took the turntables with one aim; to get the crowd wild.

Etania- the Life of The Party worked the crowd, so did disc spinning maestros like Fem DJ from Uganda, South Africa’s DJ Tshegu’s brought the Amapiano vibes that livened up the crowd as they pulled rear dance moves.

However, the highlight of the night was Johnnie Walker’s very own DJ Slick Stuart, whose mastery of mixing Afro Beats, Amapiano and Pop music got revelers screaming, dancing and singing along to almost every jam he dropped.

“I am so happy that we get to do this once more with La Venti. We have partnered on many different projects but today was something else; the vibes, the music, the energy! We came all out with our Johnnie Walker range of whiskys, and it’s been fulfilling to see guests happily enjoy their favourite scotch. This is a perfect year ender for our consumers this side of town, and I am glad Johnnie Walker has been at the center of the enjoyments,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager.

The night was a long and lit one, as more DJ’s including DJ Lito, DJ Roja, Rwanda’s DJ Toxxyk, and Mahad DJ treated the crowds to a fusion of beats from across the continent, keeping them on their feet for the better part of the night.

As the last notes faded away, the second edition the Najjera Fest left an indelible mark on all those who walked through its gates, thanks to the perfect blend of entertainment and flavorful touch of Johnnie Walker.

