As the clock ticks to midnight tomorrow (Sunday, December 31st, 2023), the city will be ablaze with excitement and all sorts of celebrations, to mark the end of 2023. The party animals are already gearing up, and have their party best all set for a night that screams ‘Happy New Year!’

And there’s that one party that has always had the spotlight every year; the legendary Johnnie Walker NYE countdown parties! It’s one year-ender party that has always stood out, as it offers party lovers a perfect opportunity to welcome the new year in a unique, premium, yet fun-filled atmosphere!

This year, Johnnie Walker is teaming up with the Opulent Noni Vie to turn the year-end festivities into an epic showdown dubbed– The Battle of the Dons.

The night promises a lot more than the usual conventional partying. As guests enjoy the world’s celebratory whisky, they will partake in an auction, enjoy a car show, and of course, an amazing fireworks display, to usher in the New Year.

“We’re all geared up for the new year. We are excited to welcome 2024 with a splash of style. We are taking over Noni Vie with the iconic Johnnie Walker Gold Label – the ultimate choice for celebrations. We are pulling all stops to offer a perfect year-ender, and New Year’s party to remember. I urge all whisky lovers to join us at Noni Vie tomorrow, and let’s celebrate 2023 and walk into 2024 together, in a premium way,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager.

Christine added that Johnnie Walker Gold Label will lead the walk into 2024.

“Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve is always the epitome of celebration it will definitely be the lead on the night. For more flavour, we will also have the whole Johnnie Walker range available for our Consumers. Think Black, Double Black, Green, Blue, King George, you will be served what tickles your fancy. For those who desire more, we will also have a range of tasty themed cocktails on offer,” she added.

The event slated for tomorrow- Sunday, December 31st, shall start at 6 pm, and go on till late.

