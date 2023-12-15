KAMPALA – All is set for the second edition of the Najjera Fest, slated for this Sunday at La Venti Bar & Lounge in Najjera.

Global celebratory brand- Johnnie Walker, will be at the centre of the celebrations, and is set to spice up things come Sunday.

The brand has walked the journey with the Najjera top hangout, having been the lead sponsor of the Najjera Fest debut edition in September.

Johnnie Walker has promised to pull all stops for the second edition of the Najjera Fest. According to Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), the brand will be showing up in big way, with a flavorful experience that will entail a unique set-up, as well as a fully stocked bar that will showcase their full whisky portfolio and catalogue.

“We have walked quite a long journey with La Venti Bar & Lounge. We were with them for the first edition of the Najjera Fest, so it’s no surprise that we are back for the second edition. And we shall keep walking with them, as they continue to offer unique premium celebrations to our consumers from this side of town,” Kyokunda said.

“We are coming all out with our entire products range. We are bringing a flavorful experience through our set-up, cocktails, and a fully stocked bar, to offer consumers a variety to choose from,” Kyokunda added.

With a crazy line-up of some of the continent’s finest DJ’s, the second edition of the Najjera edition promises to be much bigger than the first.

The event will feature DJ Tshegu- from South Africa, DJ Txxyk- from Rwanda, Etania- the Life of The Party, DJ Lito, DJ Roja, Fem DJ and Mahad DJ from Uganda.

Tickets to the event are going for Shs 150K for VIP, and Shs 200K for VVIP.

