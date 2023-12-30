It’s time to celebrate making it through the last 365 days unscathed. 2023 has been a long year, and making it into 2024 calls for a special celebration.

I&M Bank Uganda has teamed up with Malembe Lifestyle, and are set to host the most exclusive New Year’s Eve party dubbed The Coundtdown23, slated for the Kampala Serena Hotel, Victoria Hall tomorrow- December 31st.

The annual meet is expected to attract the cream of Kampala’s nightlife, with an unmatched atmosphere, for a unique premium year-ender celebration.

The event shall have a decorated lineup of performers, that shall be headlined by Kampala’s top Djs, that will ensure guests enjoy a one of a kind celebration.

Gates shall open by 7pm, and all indicators suggest it is not an event that will end before dawn.

Fenon Events have been working day and night to bring to life a stage, lighting and deco that they promise shall bring an Ibiza feel closer to our city.

I&M Bank Uganda, who recently made two years in the Ugandan market, are on board to ensure they celebrate with their customers for the milestones arrived at in 2023, as well as usher in the new year is style.

I&M Bank customers attending the event shall get a 10% discount if they use their I&M Bank Mastercard cards to purchase tickets to the event.

According to Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at I&M Bank, the event will also offer an opportunity for the bank’s customers to enjoy a first hand experience of the range of other benefits that come with the new I&M Bank Mastercard cards.

“Supporting entertainment events demonstrates our commitment to the communities we serve. It’s the best way to contribute to the cultural vibrancy of our country. But this particular event comes at the right time when we’re celebrating 2023, the year we introduced the amazing I&M Bank Mastercard cards. Besides the 10% discount on ticket purchases for our customers, they will also have a chance to use their cards throughout the event, and also enjoy some of the benefits associated with the event hosts- Kampala Serena Hotel,” Nakiyaga said.

Nakiyaga added that a team from the bank will be at hand to register anyone willing to subscribe to the most convenient banking service there’s in Uganda, at the moment. “I urge all Ugandans who are looking for the most convenient and modern banking services in 2024, to join us at the Kampala Serena tomorrow, and we shall usher them into the new year in style. Happy New Year,” she said.

By press time, Malembe made it clear that only a few early bird tickets were left ahead of the event. Early burst tickets go for Shs 100k, but shall be at Shs 150k at the door tomorrow. A table of 8 goes for Shs 2m. Tickets can be purchased at the Kampala Serena Hotel, or by clicking

