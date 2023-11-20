Sunday night at H20 Bar and Grill in Kololo was nothing short of a blockbuster, as party animals gathered to celebrate the establishment’s impressive six years in the bar and entertainment business.

The open-air bar, known for its vibrant atmosphere, pulled all stops to make their 6th anniversary celebrations a night to remember.

The celebration reached new heights as the iconic whisky brand, Johnnie Walker joined the festivities, ensuring that the night was filled with glamour and premium enjoyments. The brand showcased its commitment to excellence, by presenting guests and revelers with a fully stocked bar, that offered a wide array of cocktails, as well as all brands from the Johnnie Walker catalogue.

The rain couldn’t dampen the spirits, and the party continued to unfold with an air of excitement and celebration.

Mark Ethan, the Key Accounts Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), re-emphasized the brand’s role in being at the forefront of celebrations that mark key milestones.

“Going by the mood, and the turn up here tonight, it is evident that H20 deserves a celebration. And that is why it was important for us as Johnnie Walker to be a part of this celebration. We are not only the drink of big flavour, but we are also the celebratory drink of choice, globally. We are always more than happy to celebrate such milestones with individuals and entities that are making big progress,” said Ethan.

Ethan expressed excitement that some revelers had picked up the brand’s gifting message: “It’s amazing to see partygoers here embracing the gift of big flavour (Johnnie Walker). I am happy that some people have decided to gift their friends with Johnnie Walker bottles of their choice. I encourage all whisky lovers out there to emulate this spirit,” he said.

The entertainment lineup that featured the King herself, Cindy, Fire Baby- Winnie Nwagi, and Walker- DJ Slick Stuart, created the perfect mix for an evening of fun and revelry.

The two sensational ladies took the audience on a musical journey with electrifying performances that had everyone on their feet.

Nwagi put up a stellar performance with her chart-topping hits like Musawo, Amasso, Kano Koze, Mukisenge, Malaika, Sasi Kunyama, before closing with her latest collaboration- Chekecha that features label-mate Vinka, and Karole Kasita, that sent revelers into a wild frenzy.

Rising star- Unknown, followed shortly, and he treated the crowd to a melodic performance of his; Tonelabira and Doctor. He climaxed his performance with his collabo with Rickman titled Cinderella.

The next performer, who undoubtedly turned out to be highlight of the night, was Cindy!

The King Herself, as she loves to be referred to, took the revelers on a musical journey of some of her biggest hits like Boom Party, Run This City, Ndi Mukodo, Dat Dat, Sunset, and Onina. Cindy’s decision to do a live performance, with her band, was a show-stopping experience that left the audience asking for more.

Immediately after the performances, Walker DJ Slick Stuart took control of the turntables, and ensured the party continued into the early hours of Monday morning.

The celebration at H20 Bar and Grill was a testament to six years of unforgettable memories, marking a milestone in the entertainment scene.

