KAMPALA – Revelers are yet to have another memorable experience in a new jubilee dubbed “Once Upon A Beach Festival.”

The much-anticipated festival with a Fusion of Dutch and Ugandan Beats will be hosted at the Samaki aka Ragga Dee’s Beach Resort located at Busabala just 5 minutes from Kaazi Beach this Saturday, December 2nd, 2023.

The organizers, Lootang Studios, revealed the first-of-its-kind festival will offer similar happenings as it does in the Netherlands with a great fusion of music, culture, and elegance, bringing together over 20 DJs from the Netherlands and Uganda.

The team lead at Lootang Studios, Chris Lutanga said, “Once Upon A Beach Festival has been happening in the Netherlands and now through joint efforts we have decided to bring it to Uganda as an annual event that will be happening every first Saturday in the first week of December.”

The festival according to Lutanga is premised on the intimate celebration of music and art.

“The venue allows people to get closer to each other. With three grand bamboo stages illuminated by vibrant neon lights, attendees can expect an enchanting visual spectacle that transcends the ordinary, creating an atmosphere where music and art seamlessly intertwine and 20 DJs play on the day, we want to leave people with great stories to tell.”

He assured the revelers of security, having been cleared by authorities.

“The safety of our attendees is our top priority. Once Upon A Beach Festival will feature robust security measures, with the Uganda Police Force ensuring a secure environment alongside VIP bouncers. Revelers can enjoy the beats with peace of mind, surrounded by the serene beauty of Busabala.”

Partygoers can access tickets at only 100,000 Ugandan Shillings at Quicket.

The festival will be entertained by renowned DJs including; Frankie Forward, Donny Snipes, DJ Caja, DJ Oscar all from the Netherlands. Ugandan DJs will include Lynda Ddane, Pam Malaika, Viana Indi, the Anonymous, ITSMDNYT, Hola Jeff, Afrobeat and Amapiano DJs, DVJ Tifah, DJ Roja Among others.

About Once Upon A Beach Festival

Once Upon A Beach Festival is a groundbreaking musical and cultural celebration, bringing together the best Dutch and Ugandan music in a breathtaking beachside setting. With top-tier DJs, stunning visual displays, and a commitment to security and convenience, Once Upon A Beach promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. This festival will be annual and happening every first Saturday in the first week of December.

