The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness Gabula Nadiope IV, was united in holy matrimony with his wife, Jovia Mutesi, Saturday afternoon at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe, in Jinja City.

Amidst cheers from his subjects who had gathered from the early hours of Saturday morning, Gabula departed from his Budhumbula Royal Palace in Kamuli at approximately 10:15 am. Simultaneously, accompanied by her father, Stanley Bayole, Mutesi embarked from her parental home in Mayuge District around 10:45 am.

Traveling via the Jinja-Kamuli and Jinja-Iganga highways respectively, both convoys encountered enthusiastic support from royalists, making stopovers at various trading centers to display solidarity with the matrimonial union.

The wedding ceremony took place in large tents, amidst the presence of approximately 2500 guests. Gabula arrived at Christ’s Cathedral around 12:15 pm, followed by Mutesi’s arrival at approximately 1:10 pm. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Kazimba Mugalu, officiated the matrimonial ceremony, leading the couple to the altar.

Pitying myself for being unwell & not able to attend in person, I send my best wishes to the Kyabazinga of @Busoga_Kingdom, William Gabula @KingNadiopeIV, & his wife Queen Jovia Mutesi, on their #BusogaRoyalWedding today! ??? Congratulations to the Busoga – and to all ??! pic.twitter.com/1r4c2UiVfz — Jan Sadek (@JanSadek) November 18, 2023



Vows were exchanged at approximately 1:40 pm, with the crowd standing as witnesses to the royal wedding, expressing their joy with enthusiastic shouts. Kazimba urged the public to honor the sanctity of marriage, emphasizing that it is God’s intention for individuals to marry one partner, citing the creation of Eve from one of Adam’s ribs as a representation of this divine plan.

He advised Gabula and Mutesi to lead faithful lives, ensuring a harmonious union devoid of troubles. Additionally, Kazimba urged the public to refrain from actions that might hinder Gabula and Mutesi from enjoying a fulfilling marital journey.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister in charge of East African Affairs, hailed the royal wedding as a significant achievement for Gabula and his subjects.

She highlighted the event’s significance in fostering unity among people from diverse backgrounds, all united for a common purpose.

