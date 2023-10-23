Ugandan Member of Parliament in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Honorable Jacqueline Amongin, on Saturday, exchanged wedding vows with her husband Achelles Lubega.

The couple was wedded by Bishop Joseph Oliach Eciru, the Bishop of Soroti at the Uganda Martyrs Basilica in Munyonyo.

Hon Amongin is one of the nine Ugandan representatives at the regional parliament, having previously served as the MP for Ngora, while Mr Lubega, is a lawyer who contested unsuccessfully in Makindye West Parliamentary elections in 2021.

During his sermon, Bishop Eciru congratulated the couple, referring to their union as the granting of a “mining license” after many years of being together and raising children.

Honorable Amongin and Lubega had a history spanning about two decades, as they initially met and became friends during their time as student leaders at Makerere University in the early 2000s.

Following the church ceremony, the newlyweds hosted their guests at the Kololo Independence Grounds, where Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa served as the chief guest.

Tayebwa, a close friend of the couple for 22 years, commended them for their enduring bond and support for each other. He mentioned that their love was a shining example, not just advice for the newlyweds but also for everyone present.

Capt. Mike Mukula, another close family friend, praised Honorable Amongin’s unwavering determination and hard work, which had led to her rise in prominence and even caught the attention of President Yoweri Museveni.

He recounted that when he first introduced her to the President, he was immediately impressed and took a keen interest in her. This connection with the President played a role in her selection by the NRM CEC during the last EALA elections, despite the presence of other formidable candidates.

The wedding ceremony was graced by the EALA Speaker, Honorable Joseph Ntarikutimana, and other members of the regional assembly. Additionally, Ugandan Ministers David Bahati and Margaret Muhanga, numerous members of the Ugandan Parliament, High Court judges, lawyers, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

