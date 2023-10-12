The 7th Edition of the world-famous beer and food festival is happening at the Cricket Oval Lugogo on October 28th.

After a long wait, the Annual Oktoberfest is making a grand comeback, and it’s going to be even bigger and better with a Drunch edition. The fun-filled day will feature music, entertainment, tasty food, and, of course, lots of great beers. This year’s Oktoberfest promises to be one for the books!

At the launch event held at The Villa in Bukoto, festival organizer Denis Asiimwe shared the exciting news. “This year’s Oktoberfest will be a Drunch edition and it is all about music, with a fantastic lineup of artists,” he said.

“The gates will open at midday, so you that people can have lunch as they enjoy the show and the line up of performances. Drunch simply means a blend of lunch and drinks”. He added

The festival will be headlined by the legendary Jose Chameleone and the fantastic Cindy Sanyu and Abeeka band. We’re also showcasing fresh talent with performances by, Kohen Jaycee, Izabel Ug, Ras B Ssali, Dolv Gvng, and Chevank Badcitizen.

This festival has been brought to life by our sponsors, including Nile Special, Brussels Airlines, Stanbic Bank, Galaxy FM, Uvotam, Rx Radio, Ranchers Finest, Radio City, NBS TV, Pepsi, The Villa, and The Maze, The Germany Cultural Society, and Sew Bantu. Without them, this

Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible.

If you’re up for some friendly competition, we’ve got you covered. Oktoberfest isn’t just about music and beer; there will be exciting beer contests, live music, and a dress competition for the best Oktoberfest outfit, including dirndls and lederhosen and other fun filled activities. The winner of the dress competition even has a chance to win a ticket to Europe, thanks to Brussels Airlines.

This year’s Oktoberfest will have more space than ever before at the Cricket Oval Lugogo, ensuring there’s room for everyone to join in the fun.

So, mark your calendars, invite your friends, and get ready for an Oktoberfest like no other on October 28th at the Cricket Oval Lugogo. You’ll enjoy great beers, fantastic music, and fun activities that will make this Oktoberfest unforgettable.

Early bird tickets are available for Shs 30,000, and at the gate, it will be Shs 40,000 for those using Stanbic’s Flexi Pay and Shs 50,000 for cash payments.

