Friday night was one to remember for all the Azawi fans that attended her Sankofa show at the Kampala serena Hotel. The event was a true definition of collaboration and creativity with Azawi, Guinness and Swangz Avenue partnering to bring the show to life.

ATS did its thing with the stage, lighting and sound, producing a master piece of a show, while the brand sponsorship of Guinness is of no surprise as the singer is not only a Guinness influencer but also the face of the brand’s Black Shines Brightest Campaign, an initiative that was established to celebrate and collaborate with creatives who where shining bright in their different spaces.

“I am so happy that we partnered as with Azawi on this project, key for us was to cement our initiative in supporting creatives especially women creatives like Azawi. This is something we are passionate about as a brand and are more than ready to collaborate with creatives that are shining bright in their different spaces,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Guinness Brand Manager.

“The show was exceptional, I mean Azawi has continued to prove time and time again that passion, commitment, consistency and collaboration are ingredients for success, which is what we at Guinness are all about, “she added.

The evening was intimate and cozy, opening with a captivating performance by Zafaran, Swangz Avenue’s latest signing. Her singles “Matala” and “Sweetheart” set the perfect mood, warming up the eager crowd for what was about to unfold.

Shortly after Zafaran’s performance, the star of the night, Azawi, graced the stage with her live performance, commencing with the electrifying “Champion,” the first track off her recently released “Sankofa” album. This song served as a fitting introduction, speaking to Azawi’s true essence of an African champion and easing the audience into the heartfelt journey that the Sankofa album offered.

Following “Champion,” Azawi continued to enthrall the audience with hits like Outside, Lofit, 10 Over 10, Omwenge, Fwa Fwa, Slow Dancing, Quinamino, and Repeat It. She seamlessly blended her old and new songs, taking revelers on a melodic journey through the music that has defined Azawi and the artiste she is today.

“I wanted Sankofa to be different. Every song on this album is a story about my life experiences. I have been the most vulnerable to my fans on this album,” Azawi said.

Among the evening’s standout moments was Azawi’s unexpected collaboration with rapper Keko, which took the audience by surprise. The crowd was also serenaded by the soulful Elijah Kitaka, leaving a lasting impression.

However, the climax of the night arrived when Azawi invited Fik Fameica to join her on stage, and together, they performed their anthem “Majje,” a song that emerged from a collaborative effort between Azawi, Fik Fameica, and Guinness as part of the “Black Shines Brightest Campaign.” At this point, there was no sitting down; the audience was on their feet, dancing, and singing along.

The event ended on a high note, with Azawi performing “Summer Bae”, her collaboration with Konshens, leaving the audience still yearning for more.

Azawi’s Sankofa show was more than just a music concert; it was a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and unending passion. The night undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of Azawi’s fans, cementing her status as a true star and Guinness at the heart of celebrating the brilliance of artistes who shine brightest.

Share this: Facebook

X

