Anticipation fills the air as Azawi’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, ‘Sankofa,’ is set to be released on October 9. Last evening, a select group of fortunate individuals from the public and the media were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the artiste’s album. This special listening party, organised by Azawi in collaboration with Guinness Uganda, took place at Kibo Lounge in Naguru.

Azawi and Guinness have enjoyed a fruitful partnership since 2021, and now, the premium beer brand is set to join forces with the star for her upcoming concert scheduled for October 20th at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel.

This collaboration highlight’s the brand’s dedication to honouring creatives and supporting the creative industry. The Majje star, became synonymous with Guinness, after championing the brand’s ‘Black Shines Brightest’ campaign; an initiative designed to champion collaboration within the creative community.

Through this initiative, the brand aims to accentuate and celebrate the achievements of creatives and their work while providing an inclusive platform for emerging talents to forge connections with mentors, engage in fruitful collaborations, and shine brightly in their respective fields.

Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza, spoke passionately about the significance of partnering with Azawi and how it aligns with the brand’s mission to uplift the creative industry.

“Guinness collaborations and partnerships, like the one we have with Azawi, go beyond merely sponsoring a show. We aim to be a catalyst for the creative industry. This initiative is close to our hearts and is at the forefront of our efforts. It is a commitment that we have initiated with our Black Shines Brightest campaign to be able to not only celebrate creatives and highlight their work but to also serve as a catalyst for conversations on alternative ways for youth to amplify their creativity and make a sustainable living,” she said.

“Azawi in Uganda personifies the essence of ‘Black Shines Brightest,’ representing a young woman who defied all odds with unwavering optimism to carve out a career fueled by creativity and pure passion. We are eager to celebrate her journey,” Mutamuliza added.

The concert itself, named “Sankofa,” carries profound symbolism, emphasising the act of reflecting on the past to shape the future. With over 14 meticulously curated tracks, “Sankofa” promises to be a masterpiece, a harmonious blend of melodies and stories interwoven with finesse.

“I was going through a very difficult time in a creative’s life. I had writer’s block and I was drowning. I needed something to tickle my creative juices and I turned to my mentors Julius (Kyazze) and Benon (Mugumbya) who advised me to take time and visit my past self, reflect and do the things that Zawadde was, hence the album “Sankofa”. In this album I get to be vulnerable and share my vulnerability with my fans,” Azawi said during the listening session.

Azawi’s remarkable collaborative spirit shines through as she partners with international musicians, composers, and producers, contributing their creativity to produce a diverse musical tapestry. She collaborated with Konshens, Sauti Sol, Mike Kayihura and Elijah Kitaka on the album with production credits of Bangar Boi, Artin Pro, Steve Keys and Ghanaian producer Groovy World who inspired the album title Sankofa.

Each song takes listeners on a journey of some of Azawi’s most vulnerable moments providing not just musical notes but also a heartfelt voyage through meaningful lyrics and captivating sounds.

One of the standout songs is “Champion from Africa”, a song she says was inspired by her fans’ love.

“I read my fans’ social media comments and they motivate me. It makes me remember why I do what I do. When I feel down and lacking those comments make me remember that I am actually a star,” she said.

For music enthusiasts eager to witness Azawi’s enchanting performance in an intimate setting, tickets for the Serena Hotel concert are available. Early bird tickets are priced at Shs150,000, while those purchased at the gate will be Shs200,000. Additionally, a table for eight can be secured at Shs3m.

This promises to be a night filled with exceptional music, inclusivity, and the celebration of creativity.

