KAMPALA – As Fun Factory gears up for their much anticipated show dubbed ‘The Big Sunday’, a number of group members are getting ready to crack ribs like never before.

One of those to look out for come October 1st is Frobisher Lwanga, one of the founding members of the group that hit the big stage 20 years ago.

His story about joining Fun factory is interesting. He returned from abroad to rejoin Theatre factory only to find himself joining Fun factory instead which was birthed from theatre factory.

“During the break off, I was abroad so I was confused as to where I should go. When I came back, I returned to the original group- Theatre Factory but then I was swindled off to Fun Factory, he said.”

This makes him a founding member of both Theatre Factory and Fun Factory and he says comedy has been done by many people but the mere fact that they have stuck together as a group is a big milestone.

Besides that, he also attributes their success to being different. “The kind of comedy that we do is not like any other to the point of being employed by companies like MasterCard or Stanbic Bank.”

Lwanga begun his journey as an actor while at St. Savio before moving to Namasagali College School. His mother wanted him to either become a serious sportsman or a lawyer but thought otherwise.

“I wanted the freedom to work at my free will and pace. I don’t think I was cut out for the 9 to 5pm.”

As an actor, he encapsulates all roles as they come.

“I think the use of film or TV will be the next wave or sort of medium to use. The stage is not a dead horse either.”

