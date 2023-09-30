The signs were there, that it was bound to be one of those nights to go down in the books. A stroll through Arua city, as early as 4pm, had the painting on the wall that something extraordinary was about to unfold in the West Nile region ‘capital.’

And starting about 6pm, all roads lead to the Green light Stadium, the home of Onduparaka FC.

With many people going out of their way to dress up in some of their best outfits, it was evident that the Arua partygoers were ready for the Fally Ipupa Live concert.

Green light stadium was a hive of activity right from the entrance, where revelers lined up calmly to purchase tickets and also be granted access into the venue.

The stage was set, and the evening’s hosts Simon Living and Danico kept the very lively audience entertained, with a streak of leading West Nile artists that served their own perfect starter.

Artists like Endy Joe, Dukuluduku, King Boy, General Satty, Monopoly ‘The Bad Character,’ Dwayne Gabana, and Lucky dee, all had their moments to shine.

Arua’s man of the moment- JM Kennedy, the most popular artist in West Nile, at the moment, capped off the curtain raising with an energetic performance that had the crowd screaming and singing loudly to his jams.

The event’s major sponsors- I&M Bank, were satisfied that they had indeed got value for money.

“I&M Bank believes in lifestyle banking, hence our involvement in events like this one, is our way to connect more with our customers and share in such incredible experiences together, because we are on your side,” said Joseph Fetaa, Head of products and channels- I&M Bank.

At about 10pm, the stadium went dark, and with the stage illuminated.

Fally set the ball rolling as his voice pierced through the speakers with his ‘I miss you baby’ lyrics.

His sight was enough to blow off the roof of the venue. Clad in a black coat, sunglasses and black pants, Fally cut the figure of a real global superstar, and he truly lived up to the billing with sleek dance moves, and a sublime performance.

He moved his waist like he was boneless, getting the crowd in his zone for two hours, with banger after banger.

Fally performed hits like Mayday, Bafana, Alliance, Roi Manitou and the crowd responded with such electrifying energy.

His band and dancers set no foot wrong, whining to his famous hits as the largely Congolese- speaking crowd sang along to every song.

Fenon Events simply outdid themselves on the sound quality; it was top-notch, and the stage setup was equally incredible, making it a perfect Fally Ipupa night to remember

