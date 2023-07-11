KAMPALA — Denis Lanek, the president of gospel artistes in Uganda has released a brand new song titled “Kanyimbe Munimi” literally meaning “singing in tongues”

In the sensational song whose audio is already trending on Social Media and video dropped today, Lanek describes an occurrence of speaking in tongues in Jerusalem at Pentecost.

He adds that the song, produced by the legendary Brian Beats was inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Speaking in tongues is a practice in which people utter words or speech-like sounds, often thought by believers to be languages unknown to the speaker.

In some cases, as part of religious practice, some believe it to be a divine language unknown to the speaker.

It is practiced in Pentecostal and charismatic Christianity, as well as in other religion.

“The song was inspired by the Holy Spirit. When the day of Pentecost arrived, they were all together in one place. And suddenly there came from heaven a sound like a mighty rushing wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. And divided tongues as of fire appeared to them and rested on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit gave them utterance,” he explained

“I wanted to make a contribution to the gospel music niche,” Lanek said.

“The experience from this song has helped to understand what musicians go through. Music isn’t an easy job. Today, to do good music, you need to have some money and as leader of the gospel musicians, I urge all pastors and all christians to support them,” he said.

He dedicated the song to all born again christians who speak in tongues and urged them to listen to the song when praying.

Lanek now joins the active gospel music niche which is dominated by Pr. Wilson Bugembe and Levixone.

He asked both Pr. Bugembe and Levixone not release songs this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related