KAMPALA — Ugandan talent Desire Tusiimire advanced to the knockout phase of the Voice Africa competition powered by Airtel after a thrilling performance in the 17th episode that aired on Sunday (18th June 2023) where she battled Rinah Arifenitra from Madagascar.

Desire was able to advance to the knockout phase after beating Madagascar’s Rinah Arifenitra in their duet performance, ‘You are beautiful’ by Christina Aguilera. Desire was saved by Coach Awilo.

Last week’s episode of the competition featured Coach Awilo Logombas’s team comprising three Ugandan talents and those from Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Niger, Malawi and Gabon who battled for a slot in the next phase of the vocal contest.

Coach Awilo is a Congolese Soukous musician and one of the most respected Congolese artists on the African and Europe continent. Just like other coaches he formed 7 duets and chose a song for each pair to battle each other for a spot on the knockout phase.

Other battles included; Congo Brazzaville’s Capricia Koumba versus Madagascar’s Fanoela Manantsoa singing ‘I want it that way’ by Back Street Boys, Coach Awilo chose Manantsoa to advance to the next phase.

Rwanda’s Belinda Uwase who embodied Rihanna’s hit song ‘We found love’ won Kesia Ruth from Malawi. Kitary Coulibaly from Niger and Dapo Zaccheus from Nigeria who put up a ‘boy-band’ worthy performance, however, Awilo saved Kitary to advance to the next phase, and Cilia Jules from Congo Brazzaville won Bessitbaye Togasra after their ‘Belia’ by Gims performance.

Unfortunately, Uganda’s Charles Ssekitoleko lost to Esther Chitheka from Malawi after singing ‘Flash Light’ by Jesse J and Ronny Ssemujju lost to Solene Ada from Gabon after their ‘Panic! At the Disco’ performance.

Unlike episode 16 where Coach Yemi Alade saved Rwanda’s Linda Montez from elimination after she was dropped by Coach Locko, last week’s episode had no saves from the coaches leaving 7 talents eliminated from the competition.

Coaches have the option to save a talent in case they are dropped by their original Coach.

Airtel as a brand continues to give Ugandans A reason to imagine by providing a platform for Ugandan talent to showcase their abilities on an international stage. There is still hope for another Ugandan, Sharon Kyolinakyo to advance to the knockouts as the next episode will have her battling fellow teammates on Coach Lady Jaydee’s team.

This will be the last set of duet battles before talents advance to the knockouts and live shows where their fate will lie in the hands of the audience.

The race to the 100,000 US dollars grand prize, Airtel goodies, and a recording contract with Universal Studios, the leading music producers in the world continues this Sunday at 8:00 pm on cable TV, Free-To-Air, Airtel TV, and on YouTube across the continent.

