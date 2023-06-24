KAMPALA – Hennessy, one of the world’s best cognac – a brand produced exclusively in the French region of Cognac has injected money into Uganda HipHop Awards 2023 to ensure its success.
The Uganda HipHop Awards is an annual Hiphop award ceremony that is dedicated to providing a fair platform for all Ugandan Hip-hop acts, through awards show that showcases the past, present and future of the genre in Uganda. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented.
In this year’s edition, as a gesture of support to the HipHop fraternity and the Ugandan entertainment industry, Hennessy sponsored the VIP section.
Mr. David Kakonge – CEO, Black Showmans Beverages Limited noted that Hennessy supports the HiHop fraternity globally and in Africa, and has to do the same in Uganda.
Black Showman Beverages is the official partner of Hennessy in Uganda.
“As we celebrate HipHop, we would like to communicate to the public that; Hennessy is now in Uganda and our participation at this year’s Uganda HipHop awards is an intentional gesture that we support HipHop as well as the Ugandan entertainment industry,” he noted.
All Hennessy products from France can be accessed at our Black Hawk Limited Hennessy Outlet. Black
List of this year’s winners
Album of the Year
Flex D’Paper – Kampala Boy
Song of the Year
THE MITH – Welcome To Ug Remix
Female Rapper of the Year
Yala Mc
Male Rapper of the Year
Fik Fameica
Central Rapper of the year
Kracbone – FIRE FT. Santana Karma,Sliq Teq,Play01,Jhay Efekt,RomanJazzy & LS Andre
Northern Rapper of The Year
Timcence – Unthinkable
Western Rapper of the Year
Eshata Lookhassle – Kiga flow
Eastern Rapper of the year
AJ Stylz – That’s who we are
Collaboration of the Year
Flex D’paper ft. Navio Fik Fameica and Mozelo Kidz – Cheptegei
Inspirational song of the year
207 – Taasa Omuwala
Lyricist of the year
The Hommie – Diet Coke Cover
African Act of the Year
Nasty C
Sweet 16 (Verse of the Year)
Timcence – Quit that game
Video Of the Year
The Mith – Welcome To Ug Remix
Mixtape of The year
Ghost Lord – Ghost In The Machine
Producer of the Year
Baru
Rap Fusion of the Year
Lukas Blacc ft Kohen Jaycee – Ebyange
Rookie of the year
Kizzy Rulez
DJ of the year
DJ Victor256
Media Personality of the Year
Frank Ntambi
Lifetime Achievement award
Babaluku
Hip Hop Give back Award
A few good friends
Discussion about this post