KAMPALA – Hennessy, one of the world’s best cognac – a brand produced exclusively in the French region of Cognac has injected money into Uganda HipHop Awards 2023 to ensure its success.

The Uganda HipHop Awards is an annual Hiphop award ceremony that is dedicated to providing a fair platform for all Ugandan Hip-hop acts, through awards show that showcases the past, present and future of the genre in Uganda. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented.

In this year’s edition, as a gesture of support to the HipHop fraternity and the Ugandan entertainment industry, Hennessy sponsored the VIP section.

Mr. David Kakonge – CEO, Black Showmans Beverages Limited noted that Hennessy supports the HiHop fraternity globally and in Africa, and has to do the same in Uganda.

Black Showman Beverages is the official partner of Hennessy in Uganda.

“As we celebrate HipHop, we would like to communicate to the public that; Hennessy is now in Uganda and our participation at this year’s Uganda HipHop awards is an intentional gesture that we support HipHop as well as the Ugandan entertainment industry,” he noted.

All Hennessy products from France can be accessed at our Black Hawk Limited Hennessy Outlet. Black

List of this year’s winners

Album of the Year

Flex D’Paper – Kampala Boy

Song of the Year

THE MITH – Welcome To Ug Remix

Female Rapper of the Year

Yala Mc

Male Rapper of the Year

Fik Fameica

Central Rapper of the year

Kracbone – FIRE FT. Santana Karma,Sliq Teq,Play01,Jhay Efekt,RomanJazzy & LS Andre

Northern Rapper of The Year

Timcence – Unthinkable

Western Rapper of the Year

Eshata Lookhassle – Kiga flow

Eastern Rapper of the year

AJ Stylz – That’s who we are

Collaboration of the Year

Flex D’paper ft. Navio Fik Fameica and Mozelo Kidz – Cheptegei

Inspirational song of the year

207 – Taasa Omuwala

Lyricist of the year

The Hommie – Diet Coke Cover

African Act of the Year

Nasty C

Sweet 16 (Verse of the Year)

Timcence – Quit that game

Video Of the Year

The Mith – Welcome To Ug Remix

Mixtape of The year

Ghost Lord – Ghost In The Machine

Producer of the Year

Baru

Rap Fusion of the Year

Lukas Blacc ft Kohen Jaycee – Ebyange

Rookie of the year

Kizzy Rulez

DJ of the year

DJ Victor256

Media Personality of the Year

Frank Ntambi

Lifetime Achievement award

Babaluku

Hip Hop Give back Award

A few good friends

